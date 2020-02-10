11A Polk County Scoreboard.jpg

Members of the Bolivar High School Elektra Blue dance team perform at halftime during Thursday, Jan. 23, basketball game at Bolivar High School. 

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 4

Fair Play 52  Hermitage 54

Halfway 60  Wheatland 52

Humansville 27  Weaubleau 71

MCE 51  Conway 70

Pl. Hope 31  Sarcoxie 69

Feb. 6

MCE 53  Ash Grove 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 4

Fair Play 32  Hermitage 28

Halfway 34  Wheatland 66

Humansville 14  Weaubleau 82

Pl. Hope 42  Seymour 53

Feb. 6

Bolivar 38  Marshfield 44

Pl. Hope 37  Marionville 46

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.