BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 4
Fair Play 52 Hermitage 54
Halfway 60 Wheatland 52
Humansville 27 Weaubleau 71
MCE 51 Conway 70
Pl. Hope 31 Sarcoxie 69
Feb. 6
MCE 53 Ash Grove 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 4
Fair Play 32 Hermitage 28
Halfway 34 Wheatland 66
Humansville 14 Weaubleau 82
Pl. Hope 42 Seymour 53
Feb. 6
Bolivar 38 Marshfield 44
Pl. Hope 37 Marionville 46
