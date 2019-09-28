|Sept. 24
|Halfway 12
|Central 2
|Humansville 0
|Leeton 17
|Sept. 25
|Bolivar 8
|Clinton 1
|Bolivar 8
|Knob Noster
|Bolivar 9
|Richland 0
|Sept. 24
|Bolivar 0
|Marshfield 2
CROSS COUNTRY
Stockton XC Invitational Results
Girls: 4, Kaylee Foster, Fair Play, 23:03.32; 9, Illandria Shuler, Pleasant Hope, 23:49.13; 14, Libby Painter, MCE, 24:56.15; 18, Hanna Williams, MCE, 25:30.02; 19, Jayden Marshall, Pleasant Hope, 25:32.76; 40, Gwendolyn Montle, Pleasant Hope, 29:06.43; 48, Velavet Cornell, Pleasant Hope, 31:35.73; 55, Maggie Polk, Pleasant Hope, 33:55.45.
Boys: 5, Codey Shuler, Fair Play, 18:28.23; 13, Victor Duchscherer, MCE, 18:54.23; 15, Zane Hull, Pleasant Hope, 18:56.55; 23, Gavin Duchscherer, MCE, 20:07.21; 34, Travis Buckner, Fair Play, 20:45.63; 36, Gabriel Foster, Fair Play, 20:52.28; 49, Spencer Chance, Fair Play, 21:47.46; 50, Everett Tyler, Fair Play, 21:49.79; 59, Sam Machovsky, Fair Play, 22:08.56; 66, Noah Sherrer, Pleasant Hope, 22:28.15; 69, Dustin Sterling, Fair Play, 22:39.28; 71, Gavin Crawford-Yates, Pleasant Hope, 22:43.17; 80, Dalton Fox, Fair Play, 23:14.94; 88, Colby Durst, Fair Play, 24:05.25; 92, Chandler Guske, Pleasant Hope, 24:16.42; 95, Jon Hill, Pleasant Hope, 24:44.67; 98, Landon Wright, Fair Play, 25:10.56; 100, Austin Skidmore, Pleasant Hope, 25:14.06; 105, Peyton Jenson, Pleasant Hope, 25:29.01; 119, Adrian Sherrer, Pleasant Hope, 26:44.36; 122, Fabian Lehrick, Fair Play, 26:50.13; 128, Rylee Gavis, Pleasant Hope, 27:12.55; 130, Samuel O'Connell, Fair Play, 27:29.51; 131, Xavier Stover, Fair Play, 27:57.58; 132, Charlie Spalding, Fair Play, 28:10.53; 133, Adam Bass, Fair Play, 28:24.07; 134, Brian Schwartz, Fair Play, 28:31.74; 135, Koda Wicklund, Fair Play, 28:38.17; 136, Seth Christian, Fair Play, 29:06.74; 140, James Cantrell, Fair Play, 32:42; 144, Zane Stoops, Pleasant Hope, 37:36; 146, Jordan Washburn, Pleasant Hope, 39:12.
