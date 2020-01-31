Polk County scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 29

13A Polk County scoreboard.jpg

Bolivar freshman Kyle Pock pulls a plethora of defenders with him to the basket during the Liberators win over Kansas City Center on Saturday, Jan. 25.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 24

Pl. Hope 59  Dadeville 69

Jan. 25

Bolivar 59  Center 46

Halfway 58 Galena 67

Jan. 27

MCE 32  Weaubleau 70

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 24

Fair Play 20  Climax 65

Pl. Hope 41  Dadeville 38

Jan. 25

Bolivar 63  Tipton 59

Jan. 27

Bolivar 47  Central 56

MCE 23  Weaubleau 56

