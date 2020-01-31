Polk County scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 24
Pl. Hope 59 Dadeville 69
Jan. 25
Bolivar 59 Center 46
Halfway 58 Galena 67
Jan. 27
MCE 32 Weaubleau 70
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 24
Fair Play 20 Climax 65
Pl. Hope 41 Dadeville 38
Jan. 25
Bolivar 63 Tipton 59
Jan. 27
Bolivar 47 Central 56
MCE 23 Weaubleau 56
