FOOTBALL
Oct. 16
Bolivar 34
Kickapoo 14
Pleasant Hope 0
Forsyth 56
SOFTBALL
Oct. 12
Fair Play 0
Leeton 14
MCE 18
Parkview 1
Oct. 13
Fair Play 16
Dadeville 4
Oct. 14
Bolivar 6
Rolla 1
Fair Play 2
Walnut Grove 13
Halfway 6
MCE 10
Humansville 2
Hermitage 15
Oct. 15
Bolivar 1
Willard 0
Oct. 16
MCE 4
Walnut Grove 0
SOCCER
Oct. 15
Bolivar 3
Parkview 2
TENNIS
Oct. 12
Bolivar 5
Log.-Rog. 3
Bolivar 5
Thomas Jefferson 0
VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 12
Bolivar 2
Osage 3
Pleasant Hope 3
Diamond 1
Oct. 13
Bolivar 3
Buffalo 0
Pleasant Hope 0
Skyline 3
Oct. 15
Bolivar 3
Fair Grove 2
Pleasant Hope 0
Miller 2
Oct. 17
Bolivar 2
Buffalo 0
Bolivar 0
El Do 2
Bolivar 0
Parkview 2
CROSS COUNTRY
Hermitage Invitational — Boys yellow results: 3, Cale Thiessen, Bolivar, 17:11.02; 6, Ethan Billingslea, Bolivar, 17:25.82; 15, Hunter Davis, Bolivar, 18:14.20; 24, Bo Davis, Bolivar, 18:49.67; 37, Solomon Manis, Bolivar, 19:16.43; Purple results: 1, Zane Hull, Pleasant Hope, 17:42.81; 8, Gavin Duchscherer, Marion C. Early, 18:43.85; 25, Landon Duchscherer, Marion C. Early, 19:55.67; 30, Everett Tyler, Fair Play, 20:13.06; 46, Spencer Chance, Fair Play, 21:02.76; 63, Matt Storment, Fair Play, 21:59.30; 69, Dustin Sterling, Fair Play, 22:13.49; 115, Seth Lee, Fair Play, 26:25.70.
Hermitage invitational — Girls yellow results: 15, Cora Stimpson, Bolivar, 21:48.35; 23, Emily Bandy, Bolivar, 22:41.61; 43, Shaylee Goodman, Bolivar 24:14.37; 57, McKenzie Noot, Bolivar, 26:05.26; 60, Claire Giglio, Bolivar, 26:26.22; Purple results: 9, Ilandria Shuler, Pleasant Hope, 23:43.45; 18, Libby Painter, MCE, 24:50.99; 29, Kirsten McGinnis, MCE, 26:40.06; 39, Lauren Taylor, MCE, 27:53.46; 40, Maggie Painter, MCE, 27:55.28; 43, Hanna Williams, MCE, 28:23.72.
