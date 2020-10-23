B3- Polk Co. Scoreboard.jpeg

Bolivar’s McKinley Hedges competes in a sectionals single match in Bolivar on Saturday, Oct. 10. Hedges qualified for the state tournament, where she was eliminated after two rounds on Friday, Oct. 16. 

FOOTBALL

Oct. 16     

     Bolivar 34

     Kickapoo 14

 

     Pleasant Hope 0

     Forsyth 56

SOFTBALL

Oct. 12     

     Fair Play 0

     Leeton 14

 

     MCE 18

     Parkview 1

Oct. 13     

     Fair Play 16

     Dadeville 4

Oct. 14     

     Bolivar 6

     Rolla 1

 

     Fair Play 2

     Walnut Grove 13

 

     Halfway 6

     MCE 10

 

     Humansville 2

     Hermitage 15

Oct. 15     

     Bolivar 1

     Willard 0

Oct. 16     

     MCE 4

     Walnut Grove 0

SOCCER

Oct. 15     

     Bolivar 3

     Parkview 2

TENNIS

Oct. 12     

     Bolivar 5

     Log.-Rog. 3

 

     Bolivar 5

     Thomas Jefferson 0

VOLLEYBALL

Oct. 12     

     Bolivar 2

     Osage 3

 

     Pleasant Hope 3

     Diamond 1

Oct. 13     

     Bolivar 3

     Buffalo 0

 

     Pleasant Hope 0

     Skyline 3

Oct. 15     

     Bolivar 3

     Fair Grove 2

 

     Pleasant Hope 0

     Miller 2

Oct. 17     

     Bolivar 2

     Buffalo 0

 

     Bolivar 0

     El Do 2

 

     Bolivar 0

     Parkview 2

CROSS COUNTRY

Hermitage Invitational — Boys yellow results:  3, Cale Thiessen, Bolivar, 17:11.02; 6, Ethan Billingslea, Bolivar, 17:25.82; 15, Hunter Davis, Bolivar, 18:14.20; 24, Bo Davis, Bolivar, 18:49.67; 37, Solomon Manis, Bolivar, 19:16.43; Purple results: 1, Zane Hull, Pleasant Hope, 17:42.81; 8, Gavin Duchscherer, Marion C. Early, 18:43.85; 25, Landon Duchscherer, Marion C. Early, 19:55.67; 30, Everett Tyler, Fair Play, 20:13.06; 46, Spencer Chance, Fair Play, 21:02.76; 63, Matt Storment, Fair Play, 21:59.30;  69, Dustin Sterling, Fair Play, 22:13.49; 115, Seth Lee, Fair Play, 26:25.70.

Hermitage invitational — Girls yellow results: 15, Cora Stimpson, Bolivar, 21:48.35; 23, Emily Bandy, Bolivar, 22:41.61; 43, Shaylee Goodman, Bolivar 24:14.37; 57, McKenzie Noot, Bolivar, 26:05.26; 60, Claire Giglio, Bolivar, 26:26.22; Purple results: 9, Ilandria Shuler, Pleasant Hope, 23:43.45; 18, Libby Painter, MCE, 24:50.99; 29, Kirsten McGinnis, MCE, 26:40.06; 39, Lauren Taylor, MCE, 27:53.46; 40, Maggie Painter, MCE, 27:55.28; 43, Hanna Williams, MCE, 28:23.72. 

