Humansville’s Neveah White guards first base, while Marion C. Early’s Maggie Painter eyes her next move during the Lady Panthers’ win over the Lady Tigers on Thursday, Oct. 1. 

FOOTBALL

Oct. 2

    Bolivar 33

    Waynesville 37

 

    Pleasant Hope 50

    Northwest 94

SOFTBALL

Sept. 28

    Humansville 7

    Central 17

Sept. 29

    Halfway 12

    Hermitage 0

 

    MCE 18

    Climax Springs 0

Sept. 30

    Humansville 2

    Weaubleau 21

Oct. 1

    Halfway 25

    Dadeville 3

 

    Humansville 0

    MCE 25

Oct. 2

    Bolivar 2

    Kickapoo 14

 

    Bolivar 1

    Sullivan 7

 

    Humansville 3

    Leeton 20

 

    MCE 18

    Seymour 3

Oct. 3

    Bolivar 14

    Hillcrest 4

 

    Bolivar 11

    Nixa 6

 

    Halfway 7

    Dixon 3

 

    Halfway 12

    Stoutland 2

 

    Humansville 3

    Hermitage 15

 

    Humansville 9

    Macks Creek 13

SOCCER

Sept. 29

    Bolivar 4

    Lebanon 0

Oct. 2

    Bolivar 0

    Webb City 4

Oct. 3

    Bolivar 2

    Kickapoo 3

 

    Bolivar 1

    Marshfield 2

TENNIS

Sept. 28

    Bolivar 9

    Hillcrest 0

Sept. 29

    Bolivar 8

    Monett 1

Oct. 1

    Bolivar 4

    Glendale 5

