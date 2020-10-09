FOOTBALL
Oct. 2
Bolivar 33
Waynesville 37
Pleasant Hope 50
Northwest 94
SOFTBALL
Sept. 28
Humansville 7
Central 17
Sept. 29
Halfway 12
Hermitage 0
MCE 18
Climax Springs 0
Sept. 30
Humansville 2
Weaubleau 21
Oct. 1
Halfway 25
Dadeville 3
Humansville 0
MCE 25
Oct. 2
Bolivar 2
Kickapoo 14
Bolivar 1
Sullivan 7
Humansville 3
Leeton 20
MCE 18
Seymour 3
Oct. 3
Bolivar 14
Hillcrest 4
Bolivar 11
Nixa 6
Halfway 7
Dixon 3
Halfway 12
Stoutland 2
Humansville 3
Hermitage 15
Humansville 9
Macks Creek 13
SOCCER
Sept. 29
Bolivar 4
Lebanon 0
Oct. 2
Bolivar 0
Webb City 4
Oct. 3
Bolivar 2
Kickapoo 3
Bolivar 1
Marshfield 2
TENNIS
Sept. 28
Bolivar 9
Hillcrest 0
Sept. 29
Bolivar 8
Monett 1
Oct. 1
Bolivar 4
Glendale 5
