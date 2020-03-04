BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 25
Bolivar 51 Helias 55
MCE 44 Lakeland 76
Pl. Hope 35 Strafford 68
Feb. 26
Fair Play 49 Halfway 42
Feb. 27
Bolivar 39 Kickapoo 43
Feb. 28
Fair Play 52 Climax Springs 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 25
Bolivar 48 Nevada 71
Halfway 19 Walnut Grove 68
Feb. 29
Bolivar 61 Hillcrest 41
March 2
Bolivar 47 West Plains 67
