13A Polk County Scoreboard.JPG

Fair Play High School cheerleaders pep up the crowd during the Hornets’ district championship win over Climax Springs on Friday, Feb. 28. 

 STAFF PHOTO/DAVID TALLEY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 25

Bolivar 51  Helias 55

MCE 44  Lakeland 76

Pl. Hope 35  Strafford 68

Feb. 26

Fair Play 49  Halfway 42

Feb. 27

Bolivar 39  Kickapoo 43

Feb. 28

Fair Play 52  Climax Springs 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 25

Bolivar 48  Nevada 71

Halfway 19  Walnut Grove 68

Feb. 29

Bolivar 61  Hillcrest 41

March 2

Bolivar 47  West Plains 67

