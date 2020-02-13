13A Polk County Scoreboard.jpg

Bolivar’s Lexi Berry finds a route to the basket during the Lady Liberators’ loss to Buffalo on Monday, Feb. 10. The junior eclipsed 1,000 career points during the game. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 7

Bolivar 53  Catholic 45

Halfway 46  Walnut Grove 58

Humansville 40  Dadeville 50

MCE 55  Fordland 52

Pl. Hope 63  Marionville 54

Feb. 10

MCE 53  NCA 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 7

Halfway 21  Walnut Grove 66

Feb. 10

Bolivar 53  Buffalo 62

BOLIVAR SWIMMING

Big 8 Championship: 5th place

200-yard medley relay: 6, Jennie Yeargain, Natalie Stalker, London Seiner, Rayna Cochran, 2:33.58.

200 freestyle: 8, Raegan Taylor, 2:42.08; 9, Hailey Taylor, 2:50.23; 12, Sophia Salyer, 2:59.28; 14, Annabelle Ramirez, 3:01.33.

200 IM: 9, Stalker, 3:08.17; 10, Seiner, 3:15.53; 11, Clarissa Ackels, 3:59.09.

50 freestyle: 7, Cochran, 31.33; 12, Kyla Ewing, 33.02; 14, Helen Aug, 33.61; 18, Yeargain, 35.81.

100 butterfly: 10, Brooklyn Herrera, 1:42.54; 11, Ramirez, 1:43.58; 13, Rachel Carr, 1:53.36.

100 freestyle: 6, Stalker, 1:12.31; 9, R. Taylor, 1:13.82; 13, H. Taylor, 1:16.70; 15, Madelyn Barzee, 1:23.55.

200 freestyle relay: 5, Cochran, R. Taylor, Seiner, Ewing, 2:08.57.

100 backstroke: 11, Yeargain, 1:28.53; 13, Aug, 1:30.72; 15, Maggie Priebe, 1:44.03; 16, Carr, 1:48.53.

100 breaststroke: 11, Ackels, 1:40.15; 14, Seiner, 1:43.10; 15, Barzee, 1:50.11; 17, Ewing, 2:06.40.

