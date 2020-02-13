BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 7
Bolivar 53 Catholic 45
Halfway 46 Walnut Grove 58
Humansville 40 Dadeville 50
MCE 55 Fordland 52
Pl. Hope 63 Marionville 54
Feb. 10
MCE 53 NCA 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 7
Halfway 21 Walnut Grove 66
Feb. 10
Bolivar 53 Buffalo 62
BOLIVAR SWIMMING
Big 8 Championship: 5th place
200-yard medley relay: 6, Jennie Yeargain, Natalie Stalker, London Seiner, Rayna Cochran, 2:33.58.
200 freestyle: 8, Raegan Taylor, 2:42.08; 9, Hailey Taylor, 2:50.23; 12, Sophia Salyer, 2:59.28; 14, Annabelle Ramirez, 3:01.33.
200 IM: 9, Stalker, 3:08.17; 10, Seiner, 3:15.53; 11, Clarissa Ackels, 3:59.09.
50 freestyle: 7, Cochran, 31.33; 12, Kyla Ewing, 33.02; 14, Helen Aug, 33.61; 18, Yeargain, 35.81.
100 butterfly: 10, Brooklyn Herrera, 1:42.54; 11, Ramirez, 1:43.58; 13, Rachel Carr, 1:53.36.
100 freestyle: 6, Stalker, 1:12.31; 9, R. Taylor, 1:13.82; 13, H. Taylor, 1:16.70; 15, Madelyn Barzee, 1:23.55.
200 freestyle relay: 5, Cochran, R. Taylor, Seiner, Ewing, 2:08.57.
100 backstroke: 11, Yeargain, 1:28.53; 13, Aug, 1:30.72; 15, Maggie Priebe, 1:44.03; 16, Carr, 1:48.53.
100 breaststroke: 11, Ackels, 1:40.15; 14, Seiner, 1:43.10; 15, Barzee, 1:50.11; 17, Ewing, 2:06.40.
