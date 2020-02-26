16A Polk County Scoreboard.png

Bolivar High School cheerleaders perform during the first half of the Liberators’ game against Logan-Rogersville on Friday, Feb. 21. 

 STAFF PHOTO/DAVID TALLEY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 21

Bolivar 44  Log.-Rog. 51

Pl. Hope 61  Odessa 59

Feb. 22

Fair Play 49  Wheatland 43

Halfway 58  Walnut Grove 41

Humansville 45  Macks Creek 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 22

Fair Play 29  Climax Springs 64

Halfway 41  Macks Creek 32

Humansville 20  Walnut Grove 63

WRESTLING

Bolivar at Class 2 state meet, third overall

113: Canyon Cunningham, 5-1, third place.

126: Thomas Pennington, 0-2.

138: Riley Hawk, 2-2.

152: Austin Coons, 4-2, fifth place.

170: Hayden Burks, 4-0, first place

182: Andrew Bunn, 1-2.

220: Drayton Huchteman, 3-1, second place

