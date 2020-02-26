BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 21
Bolivar 44 Log.-Rog. 51
Pl. Hope 61 Odessa 59
Feb. 22
Fair Play 49 Wheatland 43
Halfway 58 Walnut Grove 41
Humansville 45 Macks Creek 71
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 22
Fair Play 29 Climax Springs 64
Halfway 41 Macks Creek 32
Humansville 20 Walnut Grove 63
WRESTLING
Bolivar at Class 2 state meet, third overall
113: Canyon Cunningham, 5-1, third place.
126: Thomas Pennington, 0-2.
138: Riley Hawk, 2-2.
152: Austin Coons, 4-2, fifth place.
170: Hayden Burks, 4-0, first place
182: Andrew Bunn, 1-2.
220: Drayton Huchteman, 3-1, second place
