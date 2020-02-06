Polk County scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 31
Bolivar 73 West Plains 55
Fair Play 48 Humansville 29
Halfway 50 Everton 57
Pl. Hope 37 Pierce City 67
Feb. 1
Bolivar 49 Republic 57
Feb. 3
Halfway 57 Stoutland 54
Humansville 60 NE Vernon Co. 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 31
Fair Play 50 Humansville 18
Halfway 43 Everton 32
Feb. 1
Bolivar 17 Jefferson City 62
Feb. 3
Halfway 28 Stoutland 50
Humansville 27 NE Vernon Co. 54
MCE 32 Greenwood 65
Pl. Hope 56 Sarcoxie 44
