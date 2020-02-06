Polk County scoreboard

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
8A Polk Co. scoreboard.jpg

Bolivar’s Dylan Rowell fires off a pass during the Liberators’ Friday, Jan. 31, win over West Plains. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 31

Bolivar 73  West Plains 55

Fair Play 48  Humansville 29

Halfway 50  Everton 57

Pl. Hope 37  Pierce City 67

Feb. 1

Bolivar 49  Republic 57

Feb. 3

Halfway 57  Stoutland 54

Humansville 60  NE Vernon Co. 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 31

Fair Play 50  Humansville 18

Halfway 43  Everton 32

Feb. 1

Bolivar 17  Jefferson City 62

Feb. 3

Halfway 28  Stoutland 50

Humansville 27  NE Vernon Co. 54

MCE 32  Greenwood 65

Pl. Hope 56  Sarcoxie 44

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.