Polk County scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 21
Bolivar 73 Camdenton 52
Halfway 42 Weaubleau 59
Humansville 21 Walnut Grove 45
MCE 61 Dadeville 55
Pl. Hope 67 Galena 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 20
Bolivar 34 Branson 53
Fair Play 38 Pl. Hope 52
Jan. 21
Bolivar 60 Camdenton 73
Halfway 42 Weaubleau 61
MCE 54 Dadeville 41
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.