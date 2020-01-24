Polk County scoreboard

With seconds left on the clock, Bolivar’s Lexi Berry sinks a free throw to cement the Lady Liberators’ win over Hillcrest Thursday, Jan. 23. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 21

Bolivar 73  Camdenton 52

Halfway 42  Weaubleau 59

Humansville 21  Walnut Grove 45

MCE 61  Dadeville 55

Pl. Hope 67  Galena 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 20

Bolivar 34  Branson 53

Fair Play 38  Pl. Hope 52

Jan. 21

Bolivar 60  Camdenton 73

Halfway 42  Weaubleau 61

MCE 54  Dadeville 41

