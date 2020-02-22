Polk County scoreboard

Bolivar freshman Shelby Larimer takes her shot during the Lady Liberators’ 42-19 win over Springfield Catholic on Thursday, Feb. 20. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 18

Bolivar 59  Buffalo 48

Fair Play 76  Walnut Grove 58

Halfway 46  Macks Creek 78

Pl. Hope 50  Miller 56

Feb. 20

Fair Play 54  Walnut Grove 59

MCE 61  Seymour 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 18

Fair Play 18  Walnut Grove 70

Halfway 52  Macks Creek 49

Pl. Hope 24  Miller 81

Feb. 20

Bolivar 42  Catholic 19

Fair Play 30  Weaubleau 68

MCE 33  Seymour 35

WRESTLING

Bolivar at District meet

113: Canyon Cunningham, 4-0, district champion.

120: Braidyn Spiegel, 3-2.

126: Thomas Pennington, 2-2, 4th place.

132: Logan Rice, 2-2.

138: Riley Hawk, 3-1, 3rd place.

145: Jacob Matlock, 1-2.

152: Austin Coons, 4-0 district champion.

160: Trey Brewer, 2-2.

170: Hayden Burks, 4-0, district champion.

182: Andrew Bunn: 4-1, 3rd place.

195: Garred Engle, 1-2.

220: Drayton Huchteman, 3-0, district champion.

285: Jack Roweton, 2-2.

