Polk County scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 18
Bolivar 59 Buffalo 48
Fair Play 76 Walnut Grove 58
Halfway 46 Macks Creek 78
Pl. Hope 50 Miller 56
Feb. 20
Fair Play 54 Walnut Grove 59
MCE 61 Seymour 64
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 18
Fair Play 18 Walnut Grove 70
Halfway 52 Macks Creek 49
Pl. Hope 24 Miller 81
Feb. 20
Bolivar 42 Catholic 19
Fair Play 30 Weaubleau 68
MCE 33 Seymour 35
WRESTLING
Bolivar at District meet
113: Canyon Cunningham, 4-0, district champion.
120: Braidyn Spiegel, 3-2.
126: Thomas Pennington, 2-2, 4th place.
132: Logan Rice, 2-2.
138: Riley Hawk, 3-1, 3rd place.
145: Jacob Matlock, 1-2.
152: Austin Coons, 4-0 district champion.
160: Trey Brewer, 2-2.
170: Hayden Burks, 4-0, district champion.
182: Andrew Bunn: 4-1, 3rd place.
195: Garred Engle, 1-2.
220: Drayton Huchteman, 3-0, district champion.
285: Jack Roweton, 2-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.