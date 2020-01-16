BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 10

Bolivar 90 Willard 64

Fair Play 42 Miller 60

Halfway 53 Dadeville 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 10

Halfway 39  Dadeville 30

Humansville 5  Climax Springs 59

Jan. 13

Bolivar 53  Log.-Rog. 52

Halfway 42  Pl. Hope 58

