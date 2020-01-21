Polk County scoreboard

13A Polk County scoreboard.jpg

Pleasant Hope’s Marcus Price, No. 35, and Brendle McDaniel, No. 11, team up to block a shot from Fair Play’s Colby Durst on Monday, Jan. 20. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 16

Halfway 61  Pleasant Hope 59

Humansville 61  Galena 69

MCE 74  Exeter 43

Jan. 17

Bolivar 78  Central 50

Jan. 18

MCE 80  Hermitage 67

Halfway 51  Galena 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 17

Fair Play 30  Lakeland 53

Jan. 18

Halfway 53  Exeter 37

