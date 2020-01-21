Polk County scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 16
Halfway 61 Pleasant Hope 59
Humansville 61 Galena 69
MCE 74 Exeter 43
Jan. 17
Bolivar 78 Central 50
Jan. 18
MCE 80 Hermitage 67
Halfway 51 Galena 65
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 17
Fair Play 30 Lakeland 53
Jan. 18
Halfway 53 Exeter 37
