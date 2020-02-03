BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 28
Fair Play 57 Wheatland 52
Halfway 45 MCE 42
Humansville 44 Everton 62
Pl. Hope 44 Lockwood 55
Jan. 29
Fair Play 29 Halfway 38
Jan. 30
Bolivar 63 Hillcrest 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 28
Fair Play 19 Wheatland 61
Halfway 50 MCE 41
Humansville 23 Everton 56
Jan. 29
Halfway 39 Fair Play 37
Jan. 30
MCE 49 Fordland 67
