scoreboard

Bolivar’s Hunter Davis grapples with his opponent on the stage at the Bolivar High School auditorium during a wrestling match Thursday, Jan. 30. 

 STAFF PHOTO/DAVID TALLEY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 28

Fair Play 57  Wheatland 52

Halfway 45  MCE 42

Humansville 44  Everton 62

Pl. Hope 44  Lockwood 55

Jan. 29

Fair Play 29  Halfway 38

Jan. 30

Bolivar 63  Hillcrest 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 28

Fair Play 19  Wheatland 61

Halfway 50  MCE 41

Humansville 23  Everton 56

Jan. 29

Halfway 39  Fair Play 37

Jan. 30

MCE 49  Fordland 67

