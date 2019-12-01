Monday, Dec. 2 — Pork noodle casserole, broccoli with cheese sauce, garlic biscuit, Christmas treats.
Tuesday, Dec. 3 — Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, country style green beans, buttery rolls, cherry dump cake.
Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Beef liver and onions, Swiss steak, baked potato, California blend vegetables, garlic breadsticks, funfetti cake.
Thursday, Dec. 5 — Fried chicken, parsley potatoes, country blend vegetables, butter biscuits, chocolate pudding parfait.
Friday, Dec. 6 — Turkey and dumplings, roasted carrots, sweet honey rolls, apple spice cake.
All meals served with margarine or butter and choice of whole milk, low-fat milk or buttermilk. Coffee and tea is available. Chef salad is served daily. Cookies and coffee are served at 9:30 a.m. Mondays. Coffee and cinnamon rolls are served at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.
