Monday, Dec. 9 — Barbecue beef sandwich, savory wedges, coleslaw, strawberry brownies.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 — Mexican lasagna, corn and black bean salad, chips and salsa, cinnamon rice pudding.
Wednesday, Dec. 11 — Spaghetti and meatballs, house salad, garlic parmesan breadsticks, chocolate chip cookies.
Thursday, Dec. 12 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted Tuscan blend vegetables, peach cobbler.
Friday, Dec. 13 — Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, cheesy egg omelets, coffee cake.
All meals served with margarine or butter and choice of whole milk, low-fat milk or buttermilk. Coffee and tea is available. Chef salad is served daily. Cookies and coffee are served at 9:30 a.m. Mondays. Coffee and cinnamon rolls are served at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.
