Monday, Aug. 12 — Honey baked ham, cheesy fried potatoes, meadow blend vegetables, bis cuits, birthday cake, sherbet.
Tuesday, Aug. 13 — Santa Fe chicken, Spanish rice, house salad, chips and salsa, coconut cream pie.
Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, country blend vegetables, white rolls, cherry crisp.
Thursday, Aug. 15 — Meatloaf, hash brown casserole, Tuscan blend vegetables, french bread, chocolate cream pie.
Friday, Aug. 16 — Fried fish sandwich, coleslaw, green beans, peach cobbler.
