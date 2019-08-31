Raif

Bolivar goalkeeper Raif Fullerton secures the ball during a team practice match Monday, Aug. 19. The Liberators take on Greenwood at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in Springfield. 

 STAFF PHOTO/DAVID TALLEY

Saturday, Aug. 31

Bolivar softball at Lady Bison Invitational, Buffalo, various times

Marion C. Early softball at home tournament, various times

Halfway softball at Lady Bison Invitational, Buffalo, various times

 

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Bolivar softball vs Smith Cotton, Bolivar, 5 p.m.

Bolivar volleyball at Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Fair Play softball at Macks Creek, 5 p.m.

Bolivar golf at Springfield Catholic Invitational, Springfield, 9 a.m.

Halfway softball at Hartville, 5 p.m.

Marion C. Early softball vs Hermitage, Morrisville, 4 p.m.

Pleasant Hope volleyball at Everton, 6 p.m.

Bolivar tennis vs Reeds Spring, Bolivar, 4:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, Sept. 5

Bolivar softball vs Nixa, Bolivar, 5 p.m.

Bolivar volleyball at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Fair Play softball vs Montrose, Fair Play, 4:30 p.m.

Bolivar golf at Seymour tournament, Seymour, 9 a.m.

Halfway softball vs Climax Springs, Halfway, 5 p.m.

Humansville softball vs Hermitage, Humansville 5 p.m.

Pleasant Hope volleyball vs New Covenant Academy, Pleasant Hope, 6 p.m.

Bolivar soccer at Greenwood, Springfield, 5 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 6

Humansville softball at Humansville Softball Tournament, Humansville, various times

Bolivar football at Mountain View- Liberty, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Hope football vs Miller, Pleasant Hope, 7 p.m.

