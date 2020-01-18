BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 13-18
Halfway, Humansville, Pl. Hope, MCE at Pl. Hope tourney, various times
Jan. 21
Halfway vs Weaubleau, 5:30 p.m.
Humansville at Walnut Grove, 5:30 p.m.
MCE vs Dadeville, 7:30 p.m.
Pl. Hope at Galena, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 13-18
Halfway, Humansville, Pl. Hope at Pl. Hope tourney, various times
Jan. 20
Bolivar vs Branson, 6 p.m.
Fair Play at Pl. Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Bolivar vs Camdenton, 7:30 p.m.
Halfway vs Weaubleau, 5:30 p.m.
Humansville at Walnut Grove, 5:30 p.m.
MCE vs Dadeville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 23
Bolivar vs Hillcrest, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
Jan. 21
Bolivar at Kickapoo Quad, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Jan. 18
Bolivar at Branson invite, various times
