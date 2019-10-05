CROSS COUNTRY

Oct. 5

Bolivar at Camdenton Invite, various times

Humansville at Ha Ha Tonka park, various times

Oct. 7

MCE at Conway, various times

Oct. 8

Bolivar, MCE at Catholic Invite, various times

 

SOFTBALL

Oct. 5

Bolivar at Springfield Tourney, various times

Oct. 7

Bolivar at Willard, 5 p.m.

Humansville vs El Do, 4:30 p.m.

MCE vs Hartville, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 8

Bolivar at Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Fair Play vs. Humansville, 5 p.m.

Halfway vs Macks Creek, 5 p.m.

Oct. 9

Fair Play at Hermitage, 5 p.m.

 

TENNIS

Bolivar at Dist. 9 tourney, 4 p.m., Springfield

 

SOCCER

Oct. 8

Bolivar at Marshfield, 4:30 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Oct. 5

Bolivar at Stockton Tournament, various times

Oct. 7

Bolivar vs Monett, 6 p.m.

PH at Thos. Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8

Bolivar at Fair Grove, 7 p.m.

PH vs Marionville, 6 p.m.

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

