CROSS COUNTRY
Oct. 5
Bolivar at Camdenton Invite, various times
Humansville at Ha Ha Tonka park, various times
Oct. 7
MCE at Conway, various times
Oct. 8
Bolivar, MCE at Catholic Invite, various times
SOFTBALL
Oct. 5
Bolivar at Springfield Tourney, various times
Oct. 7
Bolivar at Willard, 5 p.m.
Humansville vs El Do, 4:30 p.m.
MCE vs Hartville, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 8
Bolivar at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Fair Play vs. Humansville, 5 p.m.
Halfway vs Macks Creek, 5 p.m.
Oct. 9
Fair Play at Hermitage, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Bolivar at Dist. 9 tourney, 4 p.m., Springfield
SOCCER
Oct. 8
Bolivar at Marshfield, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 5
Bolivar at Stockton Tournament, various times
Oct. 7
Bolivar vs Monett, 6 p.m.
PH at Thos. Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8
Bolivar at Fair Grove, 7 p.m.
PH vs Marionville, 6 p.m.
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
