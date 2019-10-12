SOFTBALL
Oct. 14
Bolivar vs Branson, 5 p.m.
Fair Play at Leeton, 4:30 p.m.
Halfway vs El Do, 5 p.m.
Oct. 14
MCE vs Parkview, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 16
MCE vs Humansville at Fair Play, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Oct. 15
Bolivar vs Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 12
Bolivar at Clinton tournament, various times
Pleasant Hope Dig Pink Invitational, various times
Oct. 14
Bolivar vs Osage, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15
Bolivar at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Hope vs Diamond, 7 p.m.
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
