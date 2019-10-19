UP NEXT

 

CROSS COUNTRY

Oct. 19

MCE, Humansville, Fair Play at Humansville invite, various times

Oct. 22

MCE at El Do, 3:30 p.m.

 

SOCCER

Oct. 21

Bolivar vs Monett, 4:30 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Oct. 21

Bolivar at Ash Grove, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

Bolivar vs Eldon, 6:30 p.m.

Pl. Hope vs Conway, 6:30 p.m.

 

SOFTBALL

Oct. 19

Bolivar vs Osage district finals, noon

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.