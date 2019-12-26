BOYS BASKETBALL
Dec. 26-31
Bolivar at Blue & Gold tourney, various times
Jan. 3
Humansville vs Pl. Hope, 7:30 p.m.
MCE at Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4
Humansville at OCHC tourney, various times
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dec. 26-30
Bolivar at Pink & White tourney, various times
Jan. 3
Humansville vs Pleasant Hope 6 p.m.
MCE at Miller, 6 p.m.
Jan. 4
Humansville at OCHC tourney, various times
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
