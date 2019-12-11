BOYS BASKETBALL
Dec. 12
Halfway at Chadwick, 7:30
Dec. 13
Bolivar at Strafford, 7:30 p.m.
Pleasant Hope at Hermitage, 7:30 p.m.
MCE at Walnut Grove, 6 p.m.
Dec. 14
Humansville at Hurley, noon
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dec. 9-14
Humansville at Hermitage tourney, various times
Dec. 12
Halfway at Chadwick, 6 p.m.
Bolivar vs West Plains, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Hope at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Dec. 12
Bolivar at Osage Beach, various times
SWIMMING
Dec. 14
Bolivar at Parkview, various times
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
