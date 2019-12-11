BOYS BASKETBALL

Dec. 12

Halfway at Chadwick, 7:30

Dec. 13

Bolivar at Strafford, 7:30 p.m.

Pleasant Hope at Hermitage, 7:30 p.m.

MCE at Walnut Grove, 6 p.m.

Dec. 14

Humansville at Hurley, noon

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dec. 9-14

Humansville at Hermitage tourney, various times

Dec. 12

Halfway at Chadwick, 6 p.m.

Bolivar vs West Plains, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Hope at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.

 

WRESTLING

Dec. 12

Bolivar at Osage Beach, various times

 

SWIMMING

Dec. 14

Bolivar at Parkview, various times

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.