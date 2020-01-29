BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 29
Fair Play vs Halfway, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 30-Feb. 1
Bolivar at Liberator tourney, various times
Jan. 31
Bolivar vs Hillcrest, 4 p.m.
Fair Play at Humansville, 7 p.m.
Halfway at Everton, 5:30 p.m.
Pl. Hope vs Pierce City, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 29
Fair Play vs Halfway, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 30
MCE vs Fordland, TBA
Pl. Hope vs Pierce City, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 31
Fair Play at Humansville, 5:30 p.m.
Halfway at Everton, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 1
Bolivar at Lady Laker shootout, various times
SWIMMING
Feb. 1
Bolivar at Springfield invite
WRESTLING
Jan. 30
Bolivar vs Harrisonville, 4 p.m.
