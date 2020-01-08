BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 9
Fair Play at Miller invite, various times
Pleasant Hope vs Wheatland, 6 p.m.
Jan. 10
Bolivar vs Willard, 7:30 p.m.
Halfway at Dadeville, TBA
Humansville vs Climax Springs, 7 p.m.
MCE vs Ash Grove, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 9
MCE at Hermitage, 6 p.m.
Jan. 10
Halfway at Dadeville, TBA
Humansville vs Climax Springs, 5:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Jan. 11
Bolivar at Ozarks Invitational, various times
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
