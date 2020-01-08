BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 9

Fair Play at Miller invite, various times

Pleasant Hope vs Wheatland, 6 p.m.

Jan. 10

Bolivar vs Willard, 7:30 p.m.

Halfway at Dadeville, TBA

Humansville vs Climax Springs, 7 p.m.

MCE vs Ash Grove, 7 p.m.

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 9

MCE at Hermitage, 6 p.m.

Jan. 10

Halfway at Dadeville, TBA

Humansville vs Climax Springs, 5:30 p.m.

 

SWIMMING

Jan. 11

Bolivar at Ozarks Invitational, various times

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.