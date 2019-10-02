FOOTBALL
Oct. 4
Bolivar vs Union, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Hope vs Greenfield, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Oct. 5
Bolivar at Camdenton Invite, various times
Humansville at Ha Ha Tonka park, various times
SOFTBALL
Oct. 2
Fair Play vs Halfway, 5 p.m.
Oct. 3
Halfway at Stoutland tourney, various times
Humansville at MCE, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4
Fair Play, Humansville at Hermitage tourney, various times
TENNIS
Oct. 3
Bolivar vs. Glendale, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
Oct. 4
Bolivar at Willard Classic, various times
VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 3
Bolivar vs Smith-Cotton, 5 p.m.
Pleasant Hope at Sarcoxie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5
Bolivar at Stockton invitational, various times
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
