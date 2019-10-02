FOOTBALL

Oct. 4

Bolivar vs Union, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Hope vs Greenfield, 7 p.m.

 

CROSS COUNTRY

Oct. 5

Bolivar at Camdenton Invite, various times

Humansville at Ha Ha Tonka park, various times

 

SOFTBALL

Oct. 2

Fair Play vs Halfway, 5 p.m.

Oct. 3

Halfway at Stoutland tourney, various times

Humansville at MCE, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 4

Fair Play, Humansville at Hermitage tourney, various times

 

TENNIS

Oct. 3

Bolivar vs. Glendale, 4 p.m.

 

SOCCER

Oct. 4

Bolivar at Willard Classic, various times

 

VOLLEYBALL

Oct. 3

Bolivar vs Smith-Cotton, 5 p.m.

Pleasant Hope at Sarcoxie, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5

Bolivar at Stockton invitational, various times

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

