Wednesday, Sept. 4
Marion C. Early softball at MCE tournament, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Bolivar softball vs Nixa, Bolivar, 5 p.m.
Bolivar volleyball at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fair Play softball vs Montrose, Fair Play, 4:30 p.m.
Bolivar golf at Seymour tournament, Seymour, 9 a.m.
Halfway softball vs Climax Springs, Halfway, 5 p.m.
Humansville softball vs Hermitage, Humansville 5 p.m.
Pleasant Hope volleyball vs New Covenant Academy, Pleasant Hope, 6 p.m.
Bolivar soccer at Greenwood, Springfield, 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
Humansville softball at Humansville Softball Tournament, Humansville, various times
Bolivar football at Mountain View, Liberty, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Hope football vs Miller, Pleasant Hope, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Bolivar, Fair Play and Humansville XC at Bolivar meet, the old airport, 8 a.m.
Humansville softball at Humansville tournament, various times
Bolivar softball vs Ozark, Bolivar, 10 a.m.
Bolivar softball vs McDonald County, Bolivar, 1:30 p.m.
Halfway softball at Walnut Grove tournament, various times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.