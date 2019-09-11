volleyball

Mirabella Haney gets up above her teammates to return a ball during the Lady Pirates’ loss to NCA Thursday, Sept. 5.

 STAFF PHOTO/DAVID TALLEY

 CROSS COUNTRY

Sept. 12

Bolivar at Carthage Invitational, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17

Bolivar, MCE and Pleasant Hope at SBU meet, 4 p.m.

 

SOFTBALL

Sept. 12

Humansville at Wheatland, 5 p.m.

Bolivar vs Marshfield 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13

Halfway at Weaubleau, 5 p.m.

Humansville vs. Montrose 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13

MCE and Fair Play at Walnut Grove tournament, various times

 

TENNIS

Bolivar at Warrensburg tournament, various times

 

SOCCER

Sept. 12

Bolivar at Camdenton, 6 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 12

Bolivar vs Nevada. 7 p.m.

 

FOOTBALL

Sept. 13

Bolivar vs Hannibal, 7 p.m.

PH vs Ash Grove, 7 p.m.

 

GOLF

Sept. 12

Bolivar at Willard Tournament, 9 a.m.

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

