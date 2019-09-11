CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 12
Bolivar at Carthage Invitational, 4 p.m.
Sept. 17
Bolivar, MCE and Pleasant Hope at SBU meet, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sept. 12
Humansville at Wheatland, 5 p.m.
Bolivar vs Marshfield 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13
Halfway at Weaubleau, 5 p.m.
Humansville vs. Montrose 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13
MCE and Fair Play at Walnut Grove tournament, various times
TENNIS
Bolivar at Warrensburg tournament, various times
SOCCER
Sept. 12
Bolivar at Camdenton, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 12
Bolivar vs Nevada. 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Sept. 13
Bolivar vs Hannibal, 7 p.m.
PH vs Ash Grove, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Sept. 12
Bolivar at Willard Tournament, 9 a.m.
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
