CROSS COUNTRY

Sept. 28

Bolivar, Fair Play, PH, MCE at Hermitage Invite

Oct. 1

MCE at Lamar

 

SOFTBALL

Sept. 28

Halfway vs Aurora, TBA

Halfway at Nixa, TBA

Sept. 30

Bolivar at Republic, 5 p.m.

MCE at Fair Play, 4:30 p.m.

Humansville vs Central, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 1

Bolivar vs Osage, 5 p.m.

Fair Play at Parkview, 4:30 p.m.

Halfway vs Hermitage, 5 p.m.

 

TENNIS

Sept. 28

Bolivar vs Republic, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 30

Bolivar vs Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 1

Bolivar vs Monett, 4:30 p.m.

 

SOCCER

Oct. 1

Bolivar at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Oct. 1

Bolivar vs El Do, 6 p.m.

 

GOLF

Oct. 1

Bolivar at Eldon

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

