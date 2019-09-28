CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 28
Bolivar, Fair Play, PH, MCE at Hermitage Invite
Oct. 1
MCE at Lamar
SOFTBALL
Sept. 28
Halfway vs Aurora, TBA
Halfway at Nixa, TBA
Sept. 30
Bolivar at Republic, 5 p.m.
MCE at Fair Play, 4:30 p.m.
Humansville vs Central, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1
Bolivar vs Osage, 5 p.m.
Fair Play at Parkview, 4:30 p.m.
Halfway vs Hermitage, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Sept. 28
Bolivar vs Republic, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 30
Bolivar vs Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1
Bolivar vs Monett, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Oct. 1
Bolivar at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 1
Bolivar vs El Do, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Oct. 1
Bolivar at Eldon
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
