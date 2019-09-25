FOOTBALL
Sept. 27
Bolivar at Kansas City Center, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Hope vs Lockwood, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 28
PH, Humansville, MCE, Bolivar at Hermitage
SOFTBALL
Sept. 26
Bolivar vs Aurora, 4:30 p.m.
Halfway at Buffalo, 5 p.m
Fair Play vs Weaubleau, 5 p.m.
Sept. 27
Humansville vs Wheatland, 4:30 p.m.
Fair Play at Montrose, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 28
Halfway vs Aurora, TBA
Halfway at Nixa, TBA
TENNIS
Sept. 25
Bolivar tournament, various times
Sept. 28
Bolivar vs Republic, 9:30 a.m.
SOCCER
Sept. 26
Bolivar tournament, various times
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 26
Bolivar vs Hillcrest, 6:30 p.m.
Pleasant Hope at Lockwood, 7 p.m.
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
