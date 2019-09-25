Softball
STAFF PHOTO/DAVID TALLEY

FOOTBALL

Sept. 27

Bolivar at Kansas City Center, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Hope vs Lockwood, 7 p.m.

 

CROSS COUNTRY

Sept. 28

PH, Humansville, MCE, Bolivar at Hermitage

 

SOFTBALL

Sept. 26

Bolivar vs Aurora, 4:30 p.m.

Halfway at Buffalo, 5 p.m

Fair Play vs Weaubleau, 5 p.m.

Sept. 27

Humansville vs Wheatland, 4:30 p.m.

Fair Play at Montrose, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 28

Halfway vs Aurora, TBA

Halfway at Nixa, TBA

 

TENNIS

Sept. 25

Bolivar tournament, various times

Sept. 28

Bolivar vs Republic, 9:30 a.m.

 

SOCCER

Sept. 26

Bolivar tournament, various times

 

VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 26

Bolivar vs Hillcrest, 6:30 p.m.

Pleasant Hope at Lockwood, 7 p.m.

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

