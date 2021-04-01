Polk County woman hurt in recent crash

A woman from Goodson was recently hurt in a two-car wreck in Lawrence County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Stanley R. Gray, 55, of Louisburg, and his passenger, Sondra C. Gray, 77, of Goodson, were headed eastbound on U.S. 60, 2 miles west of Aurora, in a 2004 Cadillac STS on Wednesday, March 24.
At around 8:50 p.m., an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Dillon R. Fruedenthal, 27, of Rogersville, rear-ended the Cadillac, causing both vehicles to skid off the roadway, the report states.
Sondra Gray, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries, per the report. She was transported by ambulance to Cox Hospital in Monett.
Both Stanley Gray and Fruedenthal suffered minor injuries, the report states. Stanley Gray was also transported by ambulance to Cox Hospital in Monett, while Fruedenthal was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
They were both wearing seat belts, the report states.
Both vehicles had extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Thomas Towing of Monett.
Cpl. T.A. Hadlock investigated the crash.
