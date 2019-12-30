A woman from Pleasant Hope was injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Polk County on Thursday evening, Dec. 26.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Lora M. Altic, 58, of Pleasant Hope was driving eastbound on Mo. 13 at the Mo. 215 South Junction in a 2008 Honda CRV at around 6:50 p.m.
The wreck occurred when Altic crossed the northbound lanes of Mo. 13, traveling into the path of Cody J. Nance, 41, of Bolivar, who was northbound in a 2012 Jeep Cherokee, the report said.
Altic suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report said.
Nance was not reported to have injuries, according to the report.
Altic was wearing a seat belt, and Nance was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.
The report said both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by A&J Towing.
Trooper J.R. Rorie investigated the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.