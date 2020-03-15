The Aldrich and Morrisville United Methodist women will host their annual baked potato dinner at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
The menu will include chili with and without beans, cheese, onions, cooked broccoli, ham and bacon, as well as ice cream, cookies or cake for dessert.
Cost is a donation, and proceeds are set to go toward mission work and helping others.
