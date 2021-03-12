Through arch 28, there are more than 850,000 cities in 60 countries, more than 1 million participants and more than 20,000 churches coming together to pray against killing innocent unborn babies.
Those precious babies that didn’t ask to be conceived but shouldn’t be punished and die a horrible death because of whatever caused them to have life.
We are so blessed here in Bolivar and surrounding towns, with so many people of faith. God brought us together for a time such as this. There’s power in prayers.
We also need to pray for our police officers who are trying to protect us, our firefighters who volunteer to put their lives on the line to save us and all our caregivers and doctors who work 24/7 to help us.
When we come together and brothers and sisters in Christ and send our prayers up to God — Wow! Look out world.
— Shirley Clark, Bolivar
