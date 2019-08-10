Morrisville High School softball practice will start at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the softball field.
Participants must have an updated physical and insurance before the first practice. Contact Coach Mac at 376-2215 with questions.
Bolivar High School cross country practice will run from 3:20 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 12-16. Meet at the high school auxiliary gym with a practice pass.
