Prayer, part 4

Today, we come to the end of this brief series of articles on prayer.
I will remind you again that this is based on information from R. A. Torrey’s book “How to Pray” which was written over 100 years ago. You can download for free or purchase from Amazon.com as a Kindle book or paperback book.
The final two elements of prayer I want to discuss are “Christ’s words abiding in you and Praying with Thanksgiving.”
In John 15, Jesus said, “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.”
Not only are we to stay connected to Jesus, but His words are to abide or remain in us. That means that we need to consume Christ’s words and really be consumed by them.
The more familiar we are with God’s word, the more we can let it shape and mold our daily life. The more familiar we are with it, the more we will understand about how to pray and what to pray for in order to be in God’s will.
Torrey said, “Prevailing prayer is almost an impossibility where there is neglect of the study of the Word of God.” And finally, we need to “Pray with Thanksgiving.”
Philippians 4: 6 says, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”
I believe that all too often we leave out the thanksgiving in our prayers. Like the nine lepers in Luke 17, we get the answer to our prayers and then go on our way without giving thanks to God for what He has done.
But I see something else in Philippians 4. When we pray, we should give thanks for what God is going to do, for the answer He is going to give, right then, not waiting for Him to answer. If we truly believe that God knows what is best and that He will answer our prayers in accordance with His will, then we can say thank you even as we ask, as a sign of our confidence in God’s love and care for us.
May God bless your prayer life as you seek to incorporate these eight elements into your prayer life!
Bill Nichols is the pastor at First Christian Church (DoC), Bolivar.
