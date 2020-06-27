Precautionary measures

Todd Earl knows words matter, especially right now.
As the Bolivar Rotary Club president-elect works through the last few days before the 40th annual Celebration of Freedom on the campus of Southwest Baptist University, he said there’s an importance to being clear about how the event can be safely held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really pushing the point that COVID-19 is here, and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon,” he said Thursday, June 25.
As of Thursday, Polk County has had 13 confirmed cases of the virus.
Still, Earl said he’s confident attendees are up to the task.
“I have faith,” he said. “I'm excited for the community to celebrate the Fourth of July as we've done for 40 years. I’m excited for the community to have a community event, and hopefully we’re able to keep each other healthy.”
Earl said the club has worked “extensively” with the Polk County Health Center to do just that.
“We’re going with a 1, 2 and 3-step approach. One is wash your hands, and we’ll have hand washing stations throughout. Two is social distancing. We’ve set it up so vendors are spread out and people can be spaced. Three is to say, ‘Stay home if you’re not feeling well.’”
That, too, should be straightforward, he said. The event’s fireworks display is visible from across town.
According to a news release from the club, the event’s veterans recognition program, music and speeches will also be broadcast live from 8 to 9 p.m. on 99.1 FM.
“The live broadcast gives residents the option of attending the event at SBU or listening to the program and viewing fireworks from another location,” Earl said in the release. “The fireworks can be seen from locations throughout Bolivar.”
Aside from a more spread-out approach, those who do attend in-person can expect many parts of the event to look the same, he said.
“The biggest difference in the program is no community choir,” he said. “But everything else is the same.”
According to the release, the event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a community picnic. The program begins at 8 and will feature veteran recognition, music and guest speaker Col. Gary Gilmore, retired senior Army chaplain of the Missouri National Guard.
Earl said planners have taken precautions to make sure all are spread out on stage during the veterans recognition.
Organizers are encouraging but not requiring face masks, he said.
“But really, as far as the event goes, we want people to be mindful of their own individual responsibilities,” he said. “They need to be able to say, ‘All right, I need to wear a mask and I need to socially distance.’ Everyone who is attending will need to practice social distancing and understand that, ‘Hey, this is the new normal.’”
After a recent increase in cases, the county is now in the third step of phase 2 of its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan.
As previously reported, the step relaxes occupancy limits and resumes mass gatherings to 250 people on a limited basis.
Earl said that the club will not require those in attendance to wear face masks, and, following conversations with the health center, it won’t be counting those who attend the outdoor event.
“We’re not going to go any stricter than the state and the county have it right now,” he said.
However, Earl said sometimes attendees head inside SBU buildings to escape the heat and to use the bathroom.
In a news release sent last week, the club did say it would be responsible for monitoring the capacity limits indoors at the event.
“That’s an important distinction,” he said.
According to a letter from the club to vendors, other precautionary measures in place include limiting vendor goods to pre-packaged food and condiments only with no open packages allowed to be passed to the public. All workers at vendor booths have to wear gloves and masks at all times, too, and gloves have to be changed often, with handwashing between glove changes, the letter states.
Issues like these matter a great deal when it comes to making sure people feel safe and actually are safe, Earl said.
“This is a true community event at its 40th anniversary, and we want it to continue to live on,” Earl said.
