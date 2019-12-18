Southwest Baptist University graduated 151 students at two winter commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14.
According to an SBU news release, graduation was held in the Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness and Sports Center on the Bolivar campus. Bachelor degrees were conferred Friday, while associate degrees were conferred Saturday.
Additionally, the release said Friday’s ceremony also marked the university’s first graduate of its Master of Arts in Christian ministry — Elijah Van Hoecke.
“Commencement is the most important academic event for any university,” president Eric Turner said, according to the release. “For SBU, we are a Christ-centered, caring academic community preparing students to become servant leaders in a global society.”
Turner said the university’s graduates work hard to achieve that designation.
“Our faculty members are outstanding Christian scholars, devoted to providing excellent academic and spiritual examples for our students,” Turner added.
Bob R. Derryberry Senior Address
Stephanie Penticuff, a marketing graduate from Springfield and daughter of Mark and Jill Penticuff, told her fellow graduates words from SBU cross country/track and field coach Corey McElhaney had the largest impact on her decision to enroll there.
“The few choice words of coach Corey McElhaney — ‘I will be praying for you and your decision’ — would be the biggest reason why I came to this university,” Penticuff said per the release. “This showed me how much SBU put things in the hands of God and I really wanted to be a part of that.”
The graduate also shared words from actress and dancer Eleanor Powell, positing, “What we are is God’s gift to us. What we become is our gift to God.”
While Penticuff said the school’s Christian atmosphere, the education and the cross country and track program are what brought her to SBU, she said it was the community and family that meant so much to her.
“To this day, I have never doubted my decision to come to SBU,” Penticuff said. “This university has taught me so much, not only in the realm of education, but in my spiritual walk. The passion of our Savior is knitted into every aspect of this school and floods through the doors of this university. Let’s run the race He has set before us and shine bright in this world of darkness.”
Commencement speakers
Brittney Hendrickson, a 2008, 2011 and 2012 graduate and dean of SBU’s Mercy College of Nursing and Health Sciences, encouraged the graduates to find balance, to not underestimate success and to be themselves.
According to the release, she shared from her own experiences as a student, nurse and mother.
“There is not a syllabus,” she said. “There will not be a formative or summative evaluation, and you will not receive a grade at the end. The accountability is on you to define the priorities for yourself and put in the work to maintain them.”
The release said Hendrickson also asked the graduates how they would define or measure success, whether it be through money, a healthy family, making a positive impact, serving others or their personal walk with the Lord.
“Success to me is seeing a student I worked with, who was unsure if they were on the right path, who now is serving as a nursing leader in our local community,” Hendrickson said. “Success is providing the best possible care to a patient; hearing laughter in the workplace after times of tension and turmoil and watching a team grow and work together.”
According to the release, Hendrickson encouraged the graduates to be themselves and not compare themselves to others.
“God does not call the qualified,” she said. “He qualifies the called.”
Brandon LaRocque, an associate of science in nursing graduate from Kingsville, delivered the commencement address during Saturday’s ceremony. He is the son of Greg and Nancy LaRocque
According to the release, LaRocque recently accepted a position at Mercy Hospital Springfield in the Neuro Trauma Intensive Care Unit.
LaRocque encouraged his fellow graduates to trust in God and not worry about the future, be it a new job or a new position, and to continue learning, the release said.
“This is the first page of the newest chapter of your life, so go and carry out the plans that God has for you,” he said in the release. “Most importantly, always follow Him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.