The absentee ballots for the March 10 presidential preference primary are ready for voting.
Via a news release, the Polk County Clerk’s office said it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday during regular business days and open through the lunch hour for absentee voting.
Those casting a ballot by mail must make sure their written and signed request states the reason for voting absentee, an address to which the ballot should be mailed and designate which party ballot is requested, the release said.
The deadline for casting an absentee ballot in person at the clerk’s office is 5 p.m. the day before the election, Monday, March 9.
The clerk’s office will also be open for absentee voting from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7.
The permanently disabled list has been processed and was mailed to those voters on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the clerk’s office said in the release.
The last day to register to vote for the presidential primary is Wednesday, Feb. 12. For more information, contact the clerk’s office at 326-4031.
Voting machine testing planned
Public post-testing of the machines will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Polk County Road & Bridge Complex conference room, 724 S. Killingsworth Ave., Bolivar.
All candidates and the public are invited to attend.
