Presidential primary set for next week

Voters will have the chance to cast ballots for presidential candidates of choice next week during the Tuesday, March 10, presidential preference primary.
Absentee ballots for Tuesday, March 10, are ready for voting.
Via a news release, the Polk County Clerk’s office said it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday during regular business days and open through the lunch hour for absentee voting.
Those casting a ballot by mail must make sure their written and signed request states the reason for voting absentee, an address to which the ballot should be mailed and designate which party ballot is requested, the release said.
The deadline for casting an absentee ballot in person at the clerk’s office is 5 p.m. the day before the election, Monday, March 9.
The clerk’s office will also be open for absentee voting from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7.
The permanently disabled list has been processed and was mailed to those voters on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the clerk’s office said in the release.
For more information, contact the clerk’s office at 326-4031.
April absentee ballots available
The absentee ballots for the April General Municipal Election are now ready for voting, according to the clerk’s office.
The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, including through the lunch hour, for absentee voting. The office will also be open for absentee voting from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 4.
Those casting a ballot by mail must make sure written and signed requests state the reason for voting absentee and an address to which the ballot should be mailed.
The deadline for casting an absentee ballot in person at the clerk’s office is 5 p.m. the day before the election, Monday, April 6.
The office said the permanently disabled list has been processed and was mailed to those voters on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Wednesday, March 11, is the last day to register to vote for the April election. For more information or questions regarding registering or voting, contact the clerk’s office at 326-4031.
Voting machine testing planned
Public post-testing of the machines will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Polk County Road & Bridge Complex conference room, 724 S. Killingsworth Ave., Bolivar. The public is invited to attend.
