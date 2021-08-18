Principals with principle

BIS has two new administrators at the helm this year, following the resignations of both principal Julie Routh and assistant principal Ty Smith.
Former BPS assistant principal Andy Love has stepped up into the role of principal. Brooke Campbell has made the transition from BPS instructional coach to assistant principal.
Taking Love's spot at BPS is new assistant principal Melissa Hurt, who previously worked as a second-grade teacher and summer school director in Willard.
With their eyes set on the success of their students, these three are ready to welcome students into their hallways for the 2021-22 school year.
‘Your job matters’
A native of Auxvasse, Love came to Southwest Baptist University in 1998 to get his undergraduate degree.
As he spent more time in this city, though, he said he “started feeling like this was home.”
After graduating, Love and his wife got positions in 2004 at Bolivar High School, where his wife still teaches math.
“We just never left,” he said, adding how he never really even wanted to leave, leading to him working 14 years at BHS and three at BPS. Now, he's starting a new tally at BIS.
When talking about the district, Love had nothing but positive things to say.
“It’s really an honor to work in a school district where we stack up with anybody else,” he said, later narrowing the topic down to the intermediate school.
Over the years, he explained, BIS has created and used a “solid base of curriculum resources.” In addition, the school also has introduced some “great programs,” he said.
“There’s just a lot here that puts us in a good position to do great things as a school,” he said.
Being able to be a part of that kind of work with someone like Campbell — whom he trusts and values — is what he’s excited about. Mostly, though, he said he just is excited to be able to help people.
“That’s really what the principal job is,” he added, “to be helpful and to support people.”
When it comes to Campbell, he and she “go back quite a while,” he said.
Both of them worked together as instructional coaches when the district was first assigning one to each K-12 building.
“Not every district is fortunate to have people right there to support teachers with curricular initiatives or classroom management,” he said, which is what an instructional coach is.
He defined that position as, essentially, an “in-house professional development specialists” resource for teachers. Having this resource available to teachers is something Love said “Bolivar has actually led in.”
He described it as a “luxury” of Bolivar’s and something he’s proud of.
Also, while Campbell was still an instructional coach at BPS, Love said he took the assistant principal role. That’s the position he stayed in for three years before accepting the principal role at BIS in the spring.
Knowing Campbell was going to take the assistant principal position, he was “thrilled” to have a partner he could trust who’s “as capable and skilled” as she is, he said.
“The real advantage to having an assistant to work with me,” he said, “is to have a thinking partner who knows curriculum,” “instruction,” “classroom management” and “the work of teaching” like Campbell does.
Love said the job he and Campbell do impacts teachers and the work they do, which then turns around and impacts the students and the education they’re getting.
Some of the work they do could involve one of them “handling a discipline issue” and the other “a meeting of our building’s leadership team,” he said.
“But at the heart,” he said, “the partnership is about having somebody alongside you to help you make wise decisions to guide the building for the success of students and success of staff.”
If the teachers are successful, the students are successful, both of which are the goals of the principal and assistant principal positions.
When thinking about the other people in the building, he described them all as “good people,” part of a “good work” that’s been going on in the building and district for a long time.
Having attended the school board meeting Monday, Aug. 9, Love realized “the highest priority for the district this year is to have kids in school where they are getting access to the best curriculum,” “meals,” “friends” and “activities.”
He said “whatever it takes to make that happen, that’s what our district will do because that’s our priority.”
For the families who have just recently heard about the new masking requirement, he said he hopes they understand it is “indicative of our commitment to families.”
“We want them here. We want to be supporting kids day-in and day-out,” he said.
Being the principal, though, doesn’t provide him with any challenges he’s worried about.
What could keep him “up at night,” he said, is the “weight of the responsibility that I feel to do my level best for every kid and for every staff member.”
Love described the new position as a big responsibility because of how seriously he and Campbell take the “role we play in the lives of kids and the lives of families.”
However, he said he considers it “a great honor” to be in the education system.
“You will never have to wonder if your job matters in people’s lives,” he said, and his assistant principal shares similar sentiments.
‘Worthy work’
A southwest Missouri native, Campbell entered her 13th year in Bolivar, 12 of which were at BPS.
For four years, she worked in the classroom as a teacher, then for eight as an instructional coach.
She defined her former role as someone who supports new and veteran teachers, “preparing them for the work of the classroom.”
While Campbell and Love highlighted the time they spend helping teachers, children are also a large part of their job, of course.
“We’re fortunate,” she said, “to see the beginning of our students’ lives at BPS.”
Now, she added, she and Love get to watch “chapter two” of the students’ lives at BIS.
The school is a “good place” that does “good work,” she said, echoing Love’s words.
While the teachers “do the important work,” she is excited to be there to support them, students and families.
“People have said, ‘You and Andy will be a great team,’” she added, “and I don’t think it has anything to do necessarily with ‘Brooke’ or with ‘Andy.’ I think it’s just that we’re so unique in our own strengths and abilities that we’re going to bring to the table something very service-minded to employees, to students, to teachers.”
Those three groups of people, she said, have different roles in the school, but all have “hard work” to do as part of them.
“Whatever your role is,” she said, “it’s hard work, but it’s worthy work.”
Ah-ha moments
The new BPS assistant principal comes in with a different background from Love and Campbell, as this is her first time in Bolivar.
Even though she’s still new to her position, Hurt said she has “met so many amazing people.” The staff, she said, have been “welcoming and helpful,” and she’s “expecting really good things.”
When it comes to her role in the school, though, she said she’s basically there to support principal Rachel Tennison “fulfill the vision of the district.”
As Love said, discipline is part of her job description, but so are “safety procedure and protocols,” “social media, taking care of teachings — things that they need — as well as communicating with parents.”
What she is really excited for, though, is to meet the new teachers and students. There’s been a lot of preparation and meetings, but she’s “ready for them to come now,” so she will just be able to meet everyone.
Their jobs at the school, she said, are “because of the families and the community.”
And her job is something she is really excited about, referencing a student’s “ah-ha” learning moment as powerful and “huge” for her. A student learning new concepts or ideas, that’s what makes “teaching to be very rewarding and fulfilling at the same time,” she said.
“We just have a really great opportunity to impact lives,” she said, “and I think that if we come to work everyday with a positive attitude, ready to serve, I think we’re able to accomplish that.”
Her goal this school year, she said, is to come in with that attitude and “love on kids, love on teachers” and “love on the staff.”
