Two years ago this month, Bolivar Public Works Director Jerry Hamby was working on plans for a downtown sanitary sewer project that would eliminate a bottleneck in sewer lines.
But with progress comes a price. While sewer lines were replaced to improve inflow and infiltration issues, city streets and sidewalks were torn up, making them impassable at times in the process.
Last week, over 730 days later, Hamby was able to see evidence of completion thanks to paving work in the downtown area.
The sewer project officially began in January 2018, wreaking havoc on the downtown area.
City crews recently pushed to place finishing touches on the sewer project.
“We’ve been wanting to get the downtown sewer project overlaid,” Hamby said in the Tuesday, Sept. 24, board of aldermen meeting. “... The water guys came in and worked two shifts day and night to get the work done on Lillian Street because of school starting.”
In the same meeting, Bolivar’s board approved the $315,000 asphalt overlay project that has included 10 streets around the city. The majority of work, done by Journagen Construction, has focused on downtown.
Sitting in his office in the city’s public works building on West Broadway Street on Thursday, Oct. 24, Hamby said the asphalt overlay was always part of the bigger picture.
“We wasn’t going to spend thousands of dollars toward asphalt for temporary patching,” he said. “Our goal was to have it all overlaid when the project was completed.”
He said the plan all came down to taxpayer dollars.
“We’re trying to look out for the citizens’ money,” he said. “We could have put several thousands of dollars of asphalt down then gone and dig it right back up.”
Instead, he said the final paving project “was our goal from the word go.”
While rain poured down outside his office on Thursday morning, Hamby said “one more good day of weather, and the paving will be done.”
He also said good weather would be essential for the completion of more progress born out of the downtown sewer project.
With roadways in the area already hit by construction, Hamby said, city crews have taken the chance to place new sidewalks where South Benton and South Albany avenues meet East Walnut Street.
“In two weeks, we feel like the gap would be narrowed down on completion,” he said.
Much like the recent replacement of downtown sewer mains, this project was also years in the making, Hamby said. However, this one was driven by a concern for public safety.
“Bicyclists and walkers both, they have asked us for years to do this,” he said. “We had nowhere to separate the bicycles and pedestrians from the street.”
Hamby said it was an easy project to get behind, because it “killed two birds with one stone.”
Not only was it necessary for public safety, but he said the deep ditch on the east side of South Benton Avenue was “hard to maintain.”
Filling in the east side of the roadway and constructing the sidewalk there “was the smartest thing we could’ve done,” Hamby said.
He was quick to praise his team’s work on the sidewalk construction.
“They’re doing a really great job,” he said. “That is a major project.”
Hamby added South Benton will likely see more improvements in the future, as well. He said the area south of Casey’s General Store “gives us water issues.”
“We would like to consider putting curbs on the east side of Benton Street,” he said. “We can go in with this new pavement and adjust our curb to that new pavement.”
Acknowledging street closures have been a concern throughout the Benton sidewalk project, Hamby said the city “kept the road open as much as possible.”
“People also complained about the road being rough,” he said. “Well, that’s part of progress.”
And, he said, the progress will continue.
Hamby added city crews will repair some other sidewalks, including ones on West Jefferson Street and South Lillian Avenue, that were damaged as part of the downtown sewer project.
He also said city crews patched “several, several spots around town that have been repaired because of water and sewer leaks in the past.”
Saying his team has “got about all the patches fixed,” Hamby said Bolivar residents can contact him at 327-2494 if they know of an area that still needs repair.
Hamby said while residents are welcome to contact him with concerns — “because we’re here to serve the citizens 24/7” — he is ultimately directed on current and future projects by the city’s board of aldermen.
“I will take priorities to the board of aldermen to get their support and their opinion, and we’ll see what comes first,” he said. “The board takes my recommendations very seriously, and they back me.”
