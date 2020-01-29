The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a question-and-answer session and public hearing Monday, Feb. 3, in Bolivar focused on the electric rate case filed by The Empire District Electric Co.
According to a PSC news release, the question-and-answer session is set to begin at noon at Comfort Inn, 2451 Tower Drive, Bolivar. The commission will begin receiving public testimony at 12:30.
As previously reported by the BH-FP, Empire filed an electric rate case with the Public Service Commission in August, seeking to increase annual electric revenues by about $26.5 million. The filing reported an average residential customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity a month would see electric rates increase by around $7.85 a month.
The release said Empire serves about 155,165 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.
Individuals unable to attend the hearing may submit written comments or secure additional information by contacting the Office of the Public Counsel — P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City MO 65102, (866) 922-2959, opcservice@opc.mo.gov — or the Missouri Public Service Commission Staff — P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City MO 65102, 1-800-392-4211, pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.
Formal evidentiary hearings are scheduled April 14-17 and 20-22 at the Governor Office Building, Room 310, 200 Madison St., Jefferson City.
