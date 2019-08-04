CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Jared Ryan Smiley, Fair Grove, born 1996; probation violation; probation and previously suspended imposition of sentence revoked; sentenced to five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation. Smiley was originally placed on probation in October 2016 for class C felony receiving stolen property.
James Richard Fleeman, Bolivar, born 1975; class E felony failure to register as a sex offender; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Harlan Lee Harrison II, Bolivar, born 1981; class D felony receiving stolen property; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class D felony possession of controlled substance; three years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class E felony possession of burglary tools; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class D felony second-degree burglary; five years prison, suspended; five years supervised probation.
Michael Allen Kennedy, Kansas City, Kansas, born 1982; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence. Kennedy was originally placed on probation in March 2015 for class C felony theft/stealing.
Christina Marie Sloan, Bloomington, Illinois, born 1986; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended seven-year prison sentence. Sloan was originally placed on probation in December 2014 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Renee Lynn Haynes, Bolivar, born 1981; class E felony operated vehicle without valid license — third and subsequent; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Michael John Thomas Keith, Humansville, born 1991; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year prison sentence with possibility of probation after successful completion of institutional treatment program. Keith was originally placed on probation in November 2018 for class E felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Stephen Michael Reed, Fulton, born 1986; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve two previously suspended 12-year prison sentences. Reed was originally placed on probation in March 2015 for class felonies second-degree burglary and theft/stealing.
Jason Wooderson, Bolivar, born 1978; class B felony distribution of controlled substance; 10 years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Timothy E. Cowden, Halfway, born 1975; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
Carmen Marie Stephens, Bolivar, born 1978; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence with possibility of probation upon successful completion of institutional treatment program. Stephens was originally placed on probation in December 2016 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Norris Eugene Barnes, Springfield, born 1976; class E felony resisting arrest; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; class D felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; A misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence; $100; B misdemeanor peace disturbance — first offense; $300; C misdemeanor littering — first offense; $300.
Cases heard by Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson:
Elena Marie Ornelas, Pueblo, Colorado, born 1984; class D felony stealing; seven years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Lisa Carter Henderson:
Jacob A. Magnuson, Stockton, born 1979; class E felony first-degree harassment; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Casey J. White, born 1981, Morrisville; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Sept. 4.
Susan A. Murray, born 1965, Morrisville; class E felony passing bad check; summons issued; due in court Sept. 18.
Blake Anthony Rockholt, born 1998, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Aug. 26.
Dakota Shane Johnson, born 1994, Hermitage; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 11.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil cases have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Credit Corps Solutions Inc. vs. Reed Steiner; contract - other.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Kelly Kampe; suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Casey White; suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Byron Printz; suit on account.
Synchrony Bank vs. James Wyatt; breach of contract.
GFS II LLC vs. Mark Gonzalez; breach of contract.
Wendy Martinez vs. Antonio Martinez; motion to modify.
Samantha Dulaban vs. Roy M. Haralson; motion to modify.
Capital One Bank vs. Hannah B. Ludwig; suit on account.
Great Southern Bank vs. Tabitha Johnson; breach of contract.
Bell Management Inc. vs. Jason Bender et al; unlawful detainer.
Easy Cash Asap LLC vs. Erica Lamke; breach of contract.
Easy Cash Asap LLC vs. Jonathon Mendenhall; breach of contract.
EC, a minor, by Wanda Rowe vs. Kristi Constantine; miscellaneous associate civil — other.
Ford Motor Co.vs. Kelsey J. Owings; breach of contract.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Phillips, Debbie E. and Phillips, Cody A. to Potter, Ralph W. and Potter, Ruth: Lt 7 Redbud Hills 6-34-23 Pb7/5.
Lahr Rentals LLC to Polk Investments LLC; Lt 3 Porter Place Phase 5 13&14-33-23 Pb8/91.
Lahr Rentals LLC to Polk Investments LLC: Lt 13 Porter Place Phase 5 13&14-33-23 Pb8/91.
Partin, Mark and Partin, Teresa A. to Pratt, Jared and Pratt, Jennifer; Str 17-32-21 /Nw/Ne Sur Bk/Pg: Rs4/387 Ff Beg At Ne Corner.
David D. Cribbs Family Limited Partnership to Link, Roger D. and Link, Divina N.; Lt 3 Deer Trail Estates Amended 4+9-33-22 Pb9/71.
Shannon, Robert T. Trust and Shannon, Janyce D. Trust to Shannon, Tracy Georgeann; Lt 61 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center + Lts 54-70 + Bk 1 Pb1/45 Lt 62 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center + Lts 54-70 + Bk 1 Pb1/45 Lt 63 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center + Lts 54-70 + Bk 1 Pb1/45 Ff South l/2.
Knight, Phillip Edward Estate and Alexander, Terri Co-Conservator and Alexander, Samuel Co-Conservator and Probate Court Of Anderson County Tennessee to Neidel, Kristin R. and Reynolds, Justin: Str 22-35-22 /Se/Sw Ff Beg At Se Corner 140' X 465'. Svensson, Travis D. Knight and Morrow, Sandra to Neidel, Kristin and Reynolds, Justin; Str 22-35-22 /Se/Sw Ff Beg At Se Corner 140' X 465'.
Redman, Donald to Tracy, Lorin M.; Str 8-31-22 S/Se/Se Ff Beg At Sw Corner Of West 3/4 136' X 160' W/Utility Easement.
Redman, Donald to Tracy, Lorin M.; Str 8-31-22 S/Se/Se Ff Beg At Sw Corner Of West 3/4 661' X 273'.
Powell, Phillip A. Trust and Powell, Jan M. Trust to Hubert, James D. and Hubert, Clair E.; Str 28-35-22 /Nw/Ne Ff Beg At Ne Corner.
Stockton, Adren Trust and Stockton, Cynthia A. Trust and Stockton, Shawn to McCarter, Albert W. and McCarter, Teresa R.; Str 26-32-24 /Ne/Nw Sur Bk/Pg: Rs2/24 Ff Beg On North Line Less Rs3/24 + Cs14/318.
Stauffacher, Gayla and Stauffacher, Alan to Newks Properties LLC; Lt 9 Cedar Crest Addition 12-33-23 Pb1/37.
Copeland, Bill By POA and Copeland, Yuman By POA and Copeland, Jim and Copeland, Venetia and Copeland, Jimmie Olen POA to Newks Properties LLC; Lt 9 Cedar Crest Addition 12-33-23 Pb1/37.
Miller Land & Investments LLC to Cooke, Adam and Cooke, Destiney; Str 15-35-21 /Ne/Se Ac 10 Ff North 10 Acres.
Armstrong, Barbara Trustee and Armstrong, Donnell Buck Lee Armstrong Trust to Benjamin, Kristal; Lt 1 Lane Subdivision Pb4/29 Lt 3 Lane Subdivision Pb4/29 Lt 1 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF Southerly 1/2 Vacated Alley Lt 7 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.90' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 Lt 8 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.90' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 Lt 9 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.90' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 Lt 10 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.90' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 Lt 1 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar Sur Bk/Pg: Cs10/57 Ff Easement Beg At Nw Corner.
Robertson, Pamela Ann and Humble, Tamela Marie to Durakovic, Mehmed and Wieder, Donna M.; Str 14-32-22 /Nw/Nw.
Marley, Carolyn S. Trust to C. Marley Rentals LLC; Lt 18 Silo Ridge Subdivision 16-33-22 Pb7/61.
WJ Group LLC to Wittenberg, Peggy A.; Lt 28 Meadowland Addition 1-33-23 Pb6/12.
Hastings, Shirel and Wood, Carl and Wood, Sylvia; Str 12-32-23 /E/Nw Ff Lying West Of Rrrow Less 5 Acres W/Easement.
Cutler, Steven Craig and Cutler, Jessica Leah to Wood, Carl and Wood, Sylvia; Str 12-32-23 /E/Nw Ac 5 Ff North 5 Acres Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Thompson, Frank and Thompson, Cindy to Garrett, Sawyer and Garrett, Jessica; Lt 2 BL 1 Steward Heights 2-33-23 PB1/1.
Breiding Family Trust and Breiding, Betty I. Trustee to Fiser, Margaret B. and Patton, Mark D.; Lt 1 Str 3-31-24 /E/Ne Sur Bk/Pg: Cs11/133 Ff Beg At Se Corner Of Ne W/Easements.
W H & F LLC to Tindle, Darren Lee and Tindle, Sarah Devon; Str 2-33-23 Ff North 657.25' Of West 497.07' Less North 473' Of West 184'.
Ellison, Kevin D. and Ellison, Dealda L. to Ellison, Larry D. and Ellison, Merrilyn Y.; Str 9-31-21 /Nw/Sw Str 9-31-21 /Ne/Sw FF Lying West Of S212th Road Beg At Sw Corner Str 9-31-21 /Se/Sw FF Lying West Of S212th Road.
Hampton, Carl Nelson Trust and Hampton, Georgia Mae Trust to Entlicher, Ronald and Entlicher, Sue; Str 12-32-23 N/Ne/Se.
McMillin, Nancy G. to Banner, Charles T. and Banner, Mary Kay; Lt 71 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 Pb7/147.
Wittenberg, Peggy to Pfeffer, Terry O. and Pfeffer, Marjorie A.; Lt 14 Sunburst Acres II 2-32-22 Pb7/89 FF With Roadway Easement.
Goodwin, Alberta M. Trust and Goodwin, Ezell Trust to Jackson, Terry V.; Lt 1105 UT 1105 Stone Briar Manor Condominium 1105+1107 Pb8/24.
Jackson, Terry V. to Cutler, Donald R. and Cutler, Teresa L.; Lt 2 Str 6-33-23 W/N/Sw Sur Bk/Pg: Cs11/115 FF Beg At Se Corner Lt 2 Str 6-33-23 //Sw Sur Bk/Pg: Cs7/314 Ff Beg At Nw Corner.
Cutler, Donald R. and Cutler, Teresa L. to Cutler, Steven C. and Cutler, Jessica A.; Str 12-31-23 /N/Ne FF East 1835.3' Less East 198'.
Edgmond, Anthony Louis and Edgmond, Cynthia to Hawkins, Ardith and Hawkins, Craig Neal; Str 31-32-22 /Nw/Sw Ff Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 2 Swsw Str 31-32-22 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 2 Swsw.
Hill, Ernest L. and Hill, Claudia and Murphy, Rachel and Murphy, Tim and Hill, Gregory G. and Hill, Rita to Murphy Rachel andMurphy, Tim; Str 18-32-21 /Sw/Se Sur Bk/Pg: Cs15/20 Ff Tract C-Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement.
Hill, Ernest L. and Hill, Claudia and Murphy, Rachel and Murphy, Tim and Hill, Gregory G. and Hill, Rita to Hill, Greg and Hill, Rita; Str 19-32-21 /Sw/Ne Ff Lying East Of Hwy KK Str 19-32-21 /Se/Nw Ff Lying East Of Hwy KK Str 19-32-21 /Ne/Nw FF Strip 75' Wide Off South Side Lying West Of BO PH Road Str 19-32-21 /Ne/Nw FF Less 75' Off South Side Lying West Of BO PH Road Str 19-32-21 /Ne/Ne FF Lying South Of South Pomme De Terre River Bank Str 18-32-21 /Sw/Se FF Less 5 Acres In Ne Corner Lying North Of Pomme De Terre River Str 19-32-21 /Nw/Ne.
Johnson, James Michael and Johnson, Theresa L. to Patterson, Amanda; Lt 38 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 Pb6/39.
Patterson, Amanda and Patterson, Michael to Morris, Samuel Michael and Morris, Carol Dianne; Str 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 432' West + 1128' North Of Se Corner 132' X 150'.
DD Properties & Investments LLC to Orrell, Russell; Lt 3 Bl 1 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 Pb1/37 Ff Beg At Se Corner 120' X 65'.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Perkins, Jeffrey Phillip and Perkins, Amy Aileen; Str 20-33-23 S/Se/Se Ac 1 FF 1 Acre Square Out Of Sw Corner.
Raymond, Anthony Scott and Raymond, Emily Anne to Raymond, Emily Anne; Lt 15 Westview 10-33-23 Pb3/28.
POLICE REPORT
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Monday, July 8
- Theft was reported near the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Fraud was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Theft was reported near the 1600 block of East Broadway Street.
- Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault on East Locust Street.
- Wyonda Gray, 39, was arrested on a warrant at Cedar County Jail, Stockton.
Tuesday, July 9
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of East Locust Street.
- Officers located controlled substances in a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 2500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported near the 300 block of South Lillian Avenue.
- A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault after officers responded to the 800 block of South Main Avenue.
- Theft from a building was reported near the 300 block of West Madison Street.
- A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked or suspended near Mo. 13 and East 412th Road.
- Mykaela Grace Davis, 20, was arrested on a warrant on West Locust Street.
Wednesday, July 10
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of South Lillian Avenue.
- Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Property damage was reported on South Denver Place.
Thursday, July 11
- Stealing was reported on South Springfield Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Buffalo Street.
- Theft was reported near the 1500 block of South Oakland Avenue.
- Damean Michael Moreland, 25, was arrested on a warrant on West Auburn Street.
Friday, July 12
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported near the 200 block of South Market Avenue.
- Officers responded for a mental health call near West Aldrich Road and South Pike Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of North Oakland Avenue.
- Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Past trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Saturday, July 13
- A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault after officers responded for a domestic assault in the 2500 block of West Broadway Street.
- A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on West San Martin Street.
Sunday, July 14
- Theft was reported near the 1600 block of East Broadway Street.
- Elijah Michael Dinneen, 19, was arrested on a warrant on South Pike Avenue.
Monday, July 15
- A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after officers responded to the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue for a domestic assault that occurred in the 100 block of West Auburn Street.
- A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on North Oakland Avenue.
Tuesday, July 16
- A 911 hang up, later determined to be a verbal domestic, was reported in the 400 block of East Summit Street.
- Arson was reported near the 100 block of West Auburn Street.
Wednesday, July 17
No reports given.
Thursday, July 18
- Officers responded for a mental health call on West South Street.
Friday, July 19
- Physical domestic was reported in the 400 block of East Summit Street.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, July 29
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 48
- Vincent Mansell Jr., 38, of El Dorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for property damage, stealing and possession of a firearm.
- Eugene Green III, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for robbery.
- A 56-year-old Halfway man was arrested on suspicion for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
- A 46-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
- Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. H for a well-being check.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 425th Road for suspicious activity.
- Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 155th Road for trespassing.
- Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 225th Road for property damage.
- Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 52nd Road for a controlled substance.
Tuesday, July 30
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 48
- A 35-year-old Buffalo woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
- Anthony Zornes, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle, failure to maintain proof of insurance and speeding.
- Bobby Ballinger, 55, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for sex offender being present/withing 500 feet from a park with playground/pool.
- Johnny Davis Jr., 30, of Walnut Grove was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
- A 32-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- A 33-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, July 31
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 44
- Kalenga Ilunga, 24, of Pleasant Valley was arrested on a warrant for speeding and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
- James Dorweiler, 83, of Pittsburg was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
- Cameron Boyd, 30, of Halfway was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
- Jacob Nardo, 23, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, driving while intoxicated, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, failure to appear, operating a vehicle with insurance, operating a vehicle without a license, possession of controlled substance, violating parole, stealing, trespassing and possession of a firearm.
- Crystal Kenney, 23, of Everton was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
- Brock Marshall, 31, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and theft.
- A 17-year-old Halfway man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, July 15:
- Dairy Queen, 1040 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Dirty in hard to reach areas and behind equipment. 2. Broken floor tiles by walk-in door.
- Mom’s Deli, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, corrected on site during inspection.
Tuesday, July 16:
- Donut Palace, 207 N. Missouri, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; employees eating in kitchen, corrected on site during inspection; 1 non-critical; hand washing sink not accessible, corrected on site during inspection.
Thursday, July 18:
- Polk County Cattlemens, 4740 S. 85, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- C-Store, 1342 Hwy U, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; food items for sale missing ingredient labels. Repeat violation; 0 non-critical.
- Butler House, 407 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Monday, July 22:
- Fresh Ideas, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- Roberts Sale Barn, 1416 Hwy 32, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, July 23:
- Woods Supermarket, 703 E. College, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; loading dock door damaged, daylight showing, need to repair.
- Master Wong’s, 1003 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Doorway trim pieces need repaired or replaced. 2. Soda dispensing nozzles dirty, corrected on site.
Thursday, July 25:
- Mays Station, 1301 N. Oakland, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
John Hoyt Jones, 54, Buffalo and Rhonda Lynn Jump, 43, Buffalo.
Kyle Adam Smith, 36, Bolivar and Amanda Marie Patterson, 36, Bolivar.
Bobby Lee Newman, 27, Bolivar and Jordan Rean Camacho, 29, Bolivar.
Darin Charles Banner, 46, Bolivar and Kristin Elyse Felton, 36, Bolivar.
