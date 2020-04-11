CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Jennifer M. Grisham, Walnut Grove, born 1980; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Devin James Inglis, Bolivar, born 1983; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
George Vincent Johnson Jr., Flemington, born 1992; class E felony driving while intoxicated — persistent; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class E felony resisting arrest; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class E felony driving while revoked/suspended; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Kyron Lee Collier, Stillwell, Odessa, born 1992; class C felony delivery of controlled substance; seven years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Loren Shaw Vaughn-Faldtz, Kansas City, born 1986; two counts class D felony receiving stolen property; five years prison on each count, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Lisa A. Alff, Bolivar, born 1988; class D felony stealing (2) and class D felony second-degree burglary; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Timmy Joe Gannaway Jr., Hermitage, born 1978; class D felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Crystal Mariah Latiker, Bolivar, born 1980; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year prison sentence. Latiker was originally placed on probation in July 2019 for class D felony stealing.
Rebecca Diann Lehnig, Bolivar, born 1992; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence. Lehnig was originally placed on probation in January 2018 for class D felony stealing.
Bradey Matthew Mann, Bolivar, born 2000; class D felony second-degree burglary; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Dale Anthony Perry, Springfield, born 1983; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended 10-year prison sentence. Perry was originally placed on probation in October 2017 for class B felony distributing/delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance.
Charley Gail Phillips, Bolivar, born 1984; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Alexandra Louise Rankin, Ash Grove, born 1991; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve two previously suspended six-year prison sentences. Rankin was originally placed on probation in October 2017 for class C felony possession of controlled substance and in September 2019 for class D felony delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail.
John L. Richardson, Springfield, born 1990; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence. Richardson was originally placed on probation in October 2018 for class C felony passing bad check.
Brandon Eugene Rummel, Humansville, born 1984; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence. Rummel was originally placed on probation in April 2017 for class D felony aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Arthur Lee Shimp III, Halfway, born 1991; two counts class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Steven Michael Squires, Springfield, born 1995; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Cosetta Marie Whalen, Fair Play, born 1984; class D felony second-degree burglary; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class D felony possession of controlled substance, five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class D felony possession of controlled substance, seven years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
John L. Richardson, Springfield, born 1990; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended six-year prison sentence. Richardson was originally placed on probation in October 2018 for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Theodore Curtiss Triplett Jr., Bolivar, born 1993; class E felony third-degree assault; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Michael Allen Tharp, Springfield, born 1969; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended 10-year prison sentence, with term reduced by eight months for a portion of the time the defendant was on probation. Tharp was originally placed on probation in April 2015 for class C felony second-degree burglary.
Cases heard by Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson:
Jay Kenneth Christensen, Humansville, born 1990; class D felony second-degree assault; seven years prison; felony armed criminal action; three years prison, to run concurrently.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Lisa Carter Henderson:
Marvin Lee Perryman, Springfield, born 1964; class D felony stealing; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charge has been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lesley John Harrison, born 1992, Springfield; class E felony leaving the scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Samuel Aaron Foster, born 2000, Bolivar; felony first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape — person less than 14 years old; warrant issued; $50,000 bond; due in court April 15.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Stefanie King; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Carolyn Burrow; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Candice Shollenberger; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Alisha Reed; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Kris G. Willoughby; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Kimberly Stiel; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Colt Hamp; breach of contract.
Peggy Laird vs. Tracker Marine LLC aka White River Marine Group LLC; employment discrimination.
Discover Bank vs. Rogers Lynnann; suit on account.
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Bobbi J. Martin; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Angelica Small and Brittany Small.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, April 1
No reports released.
Wednesday, April 2
No reports released.
Thursday, April 3
Tina Cox, 27, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for property damage.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 565th Road for a suicidal subject.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 47th Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Rt. J for a dispute in progress.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 60th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 64 for a stolen vehicle.
