CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charge has been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Savanah Rain Ellison, born 2001, Bolivar; class E felony assault — third degree; warrant served; $15,000 bond; due in court April 28.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Cheyenne R. Witzke; breach of contract.
Mark Lamair et al vs. Chris Goben et al; unlawful detainer.
Darrel Moore vs. James A. Hurd; rent and possession.
Darell S. McVicker vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; miscellaneous associate civil — other.
US Bank National Association vs. Jodi N. Wakins; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Eric Hoskins; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Markus Gardner; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robert D. Gott; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Douglas Herron; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robert Gott; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Morgan Hoover; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Gwendolyn Dressler; suit on account.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Baer, Max and Baer, Denise to Johnston, Walter Don; LT 3 Gene Hutcheson 1st 1-33-23 PB1/65.
Vaughn, Timmy and Vaughn, Georgannna and Vaughn, Tracy and Vaughn, Shelly and Walker, Kerry and Walker, Darrell to Froeschle, Daryl L. and Froeschle, Tammy; LT 53 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Cossins, Goldie to Harris, Randolf; LT 2 White Oak Drive 4-33-23 PB6/54 FF Less 614/1263.
Gibson, Lisa to Mitchell, Dennis and Mitchell, Brenda; STR 6-32-21 //Se FF Beg 316' East Of Sw Corner 330' X 66'.
Mitchell, Dennis to Mitchell, Dennis and Mitchell, Brenda; STR 6-32-21 //Se FF Beg 316' East Of Sw Corner 330' X 198' W/Easement.
Lathem, Jerry L. to McElroy, Christpher and McElroy, Aubrey; STR 26-32-22 Nw/Ne/Nw.
Holt, Kelly and Holt, Teresa to Rushing, Ryan A. II; LT 2 A L Taylor Bolivar FF North 210'.
Novick, Jocelyn to Tyer, Lois Irene; LT 16 Karlin Acres 1st Amended PB8/166.
Watson, Price and Watson, Whitney to Lightfoot, Kyle Edward and Lightfoot, Morgin Rae; STR 35-35-22 /Se/Nw FF Less West 395.2' Str 35-35-22 /Sw/Ne FF West 1/4 STR 35-35-22 W/Se/Ne STR 35-35-22 E/Sw/Ne FF East ¾.
Lightfoot, Kyle Edward and Lightfoot, Morgin Rae to Morelock Family Limited Partnership; LT 6 STR 6-34-22 /W/Ne FF Less 40 Acres Off East Side LT 7 STR 6-34-22 /W/Ne FF Less 40 Acres Off East Side LT 8 STR 6-34-22 /W/Ne FF Less 40 Acres Off East Side + Less Lying North Of Bu Rondo Road LT 6 Str 6-34-22 /E/Nw FF Less 45 Acres Off West Side + Less 70 Acres Off South Side LT 7 STR 6-34-22 /E/Nw FF Less 45 Acres Off West Side + Less 70 Acres Off South Side LT 8 STR 6-34-22 /E/Nw FF Less 45 Acres Off West Side + Less 70 Acres Off South Side.
Perry, Dale Arthur and Perry, Bambi Lynn to Perry Butler, Amy Nicole and Butler, Amy Nicole Perry; LT DD Hendricks Addition Bolivar FFf Beg At Sw Corner.
Mitchell, Kasey D. and Mitchell, Anna and Mitchell, Kendal D. and Mitchell, Heather and Mitchell, Kris D. and Mitchell, Arla to Hernandez Sanchez, Miguel A. and Crespo, Yasheila Coss; LT 4 STR 5-34-23 //Nw FF Lying South+ West Of Road LT 5 STR 5-34-23 //Nw FF Lying South+ West Of Road.
Kimmons, Billy and Kimmons, Melissa to SFP Homes LLC; LT 13 White Oak Drive 4-33-23 PB6/54.
Kropf, Joshua D. and Kropf, Cheyanne to Beard, Christopher and Beard, Tonya; LT 6 Sunset Estates 26-33-22 PB10/18.
Coffin, Tyler and Slack, Tiffany to Chipps, Austin and Helaman, Andra; LT 7 BL 3 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 8 BL 3 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
Claxton, J. Steven and Claxton, Debra J. to Billington, Bill Dee and Billington, Sheila Marie; STR 15-34-23 /Nw/Sw FF Beg 1051.3' East + 313.05' North Of Sw Corner STR 15-34-23 /Nw/Sw AC 23.6 FF Beg 10513' N 313.05 W 581.3'.
Hinkle, Ray Dean and Hinkle, Jeremy to Hinkle, Boone and Hinkle, Kesha; STR 29-33-21 W/Se/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/126 AC 2.1 FF Tract 2-Beg At Se Corner.
Dunlap, Elaine C. Trust and Kurtz, Karen to Kurtz, Karen A. and Quigley, Marcia J. Trustee; LT 14 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39 FFLess Beg At Nw Corner LT 15 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Doke, James A. and Doke, Roberta R, to 4JR Farms LLC; STR 28-32-22 /Se/Nw AC 5 FF 5 Acres Beg 49 Rods 10 Links South Of Ne Corner STR 21-33-22 /Sw/Sw FF Less Beg At Nw Corner STR 27-32-22 SUR BK/PG: RS4/430 FF Tract 2 STR 34-32-22 SUR BK/PG: RS4/430 FF Tract 2 STR 33-32-22 /E/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner Less Beg 1835' South + 231' East Of Nw Corner Nene.
Doke, James A. and Doke, Roberta R. to 4JR Rentals LLC; LT 4 BL 4 Leonards Addition11-33-23 PB2/10 SUR BK/PG: PB6/86 FF Tract 2-South 89.14' LT 3 Original Bolivar FF Beg On East Line Of Outlot3 (2 Tracts) LT 1 Brighton Place 28-32-22 PB1/72 LT 2 BL 2 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS15/60 FF Beg 55 1/2' North + 121 1/2' East Of S LT 4 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg 55 1/2' North + 121 1/2' East Of Se Corner Lot 2 BK 2 LT 5 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg55 1/2' North + 121 1/2' East Of Se Corner Lot 2 Bk 2.
Doke, James A. and Doke, Roberta R. to Doke Propane Inc.; LT 4 BL 2 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB7/8 FF Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner LT 4 BL 2 Original Bolivar LT 5 BL 2 Original Bolivar LT 6 BL 2 Original Bolivar.
Maben, Elizabeth to Jaudes, Robert and Jaudes, Taylor; LT 3 Original Bolivar FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Intersection Of Olive St + Park Avenue 125' X 80'.
West, Timothy Eugene and West, Stephanie Lynn to Cooper, Jimmy L. and Cooper, Dawn T.; STR 11-33-24 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/120 AC 9.7 FF Beg At Se Corner Of West 541'.
McNew, Dwain R. and McNew, Magdalena to McNew, Ronald D. and McNew, Stacie D.; STR 28-35-22 /N/Se SUR BK/PG: CS16/15 FF Beg At Nw Corner Se.
C & T Homes LLC to Tucker, Tom and Tucker, Brenda; STR 8-35-24 //Se FF Lying Between Old Hwy13 + Hwy 13 Less Beg At Ne Corner Of Nwse STR 8-35-24 /Nw/Se FF P Nw 1/2 Lying Between Old Hwy13 + Hwy 13 Less Beg At Ne Corner Of Nwse STR 8-35-24 /Nw/Se FF Nw Diagonal 1/2 Less 2 Acres Off Sw Corner STR 8-35-24 /Se/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner Less All Described STR 8-35-24 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 8-35-24 //Sw AC 2 FF 2 Acres Lying North Of Branch In Ne Corner.
C & T Homes LLC to Clark, Andy W.; STR 8-35-24 /Ne/Se FF Lying North + East Of Old Hwy 13.
Mitchell, Kasey D. and Mitchell, Anna and Mitchell, Kendal D. and Mitchell, Heather and Mitchell, Kris D. and Mitchell, Arla to Hernandez Sanchez, Miguel A. and Sanchez, Miguel A. Hernandez and Crespo, Yasheila Coss; LT 4 STR 6-34-23 //Nw FF Lying South+ West Of Road LT 5 STR 6-34-23 //Nw FF Lying South+ West Of Road.
Fritsch, William Trust and Fritsch, Linda Trust and Fritsch, William Jr. Trustee and Bohl, Pamela Trustee to Samoylenko, Vladimir; STR 28-33-23 /Ne/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Clark, Robert L. Trust and Clark, Betty J. Trust and O'Connor, Kathy J. Trustee and Clark, Andy W. Trustee to Tucker, Tom and Tucker, Brenda; STR 8-35-24 /Nw/Se FF Part Of Abandoned Rrrow Beg At Sw Corner.
Crawford Property Management LLC to Kessler, Teddy D.; STR 11-31-22 E/Sw/Sw FF Beg 165' South Of Ne Corner Subject To Easement 581/333.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, April 11
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 37
A 38-year-old Stockton man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
William Sherwood, 21, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was arrested on a warrant for miscellaneous moving violations and miscellaneous non moving violations.
A 44-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.
