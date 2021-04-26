CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Funding LLC vs. Cassandra Carver; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Dorothy Beesley; suit on account.
Wakefield and Associates Inc. vs. Jeffrey A. Hunt; suit on account.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Gary L. Stewart; breach of contract.
Emily C. Sapp vs. General Counsel Office, Missouri DOR; refuse breathalyzer.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Sullivan, Tracy to Tyte, Stephen and Tyte, Raeanne; LT 2 Autumn Woods 5th 23-32-23 PB9/10. Moore, Thomas L. and Moore, Melissa to KD & G Investments LLC; LT 15 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less 21' Off South Side LT 16 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less 21' Off South Side LT 17 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF East 15' Less 21' Off South Side.
Sharp, Erron J. and Sharp, Delores to Smith, April and McDaniel, Donald; STR 9-32-21 /Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/93 FF East 261.4' Of South 500'.
Frye, Guy W. Trust and Frye, Elizabeth A.D. Trust to Broyles, Jim and Broyles, Betty; LT 18 West Wind Amended 2-33-23 PB5/76.
Choate, David and Choate, Shelley to Christy, John Tyler and Christy, Kristen; STR 34-33-23 //Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner Of W1/2 W1/2 Nenw W/Easements.
Glass, Karen A. Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Glass, Bailey L.; LT 13 Turkey Creek Estates 31-33-24 PB5/24.
Fullerton, Mary E. Trust and Stewart, Lucinda L. Trustee to Stewart, Lucinda L.; LT 7 BL 7 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF North 96' + Vacated Alley LT 8 BL 7 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF North 96'+ Vacated Alley STR 25-33-23 /N/Ne AC 60 FF South 60 Acres STR 30-33-22 /Nw/Nw AC 3.81 FF Lying West Of Hwy 13 Beg 330' South Of Nw Corner STR 24-33-22 /Ne/Sw STR 24-33-23 /Nw/Se STR 24-33-23 S/Se/Nw STR 24-33-23 /S/Se FF Less Lying East Of Springfield Road STR 25-33-23 /N/Ne FF Less South 60 Acres STR 19-33-22 /Sw/Sw FF Lying West Of Springfield Road.
Stewart, Lucinda L. and Stewart, Glenn D. to Stewart, Lucinda L. and Stewart, Glenn D.; LT 7 BL 7 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF North 96' + Vacated Alley LT 8 BL 7 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF North 96'+ Vacated Alley STR 25-33-23 /N/Ne AC 60.000 FF South 60 Acres STR 30-33-22 /Nw/Nw AC 3.810 FF Lying West Of Hwy 13 Beg 330' South Of NW Corner STR 24-33-22 /Ne/Sw STR 24-33-23 /Nw/Se STR 24-33-23 S/Se/Nw STR 24-33-23 /S/Se FF Less Lying East Of Springfield Road STR 25-33-23 /N/Ne FF Less South 60 Acres STR 19-33-22 /Sw/Sw FF Lying West Of Springfield Road.
Brakebill, Edna Jewell By POA and Jones, Dana L. POA to Jones, Brandon and Jones, Melissa; STR 31-32-21 /Se/Ne FF Beg On Section Line 238' North Of Se Corner Ne.
Kirksey, Jerry M.Trust and Kirksey, Jay Trust and Kirksey, Mary Kathryn Trust to Ashlock, Keaton and Schumann, Hannah; STR 4-33-22 /N/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/60 FF Tract B-Beg At Ne Corner.
Beesley, Richard C. to Beesley, Richard J. and Beesley, Isabelle; STR 25-34-23 /Nw/Sw FF North 10 Acres Of South 30 Acres Less CS13/66-West 594' Of North 30'.
McQuerrey, Kenneth L. and McQuerrey, Holly J. to Parks, Walter K. Jr.; LT 3 Turkey Creek Estates 31-33-24 PB5/24.
Kathka, Ann M. Trust and Kathka, Francis O. Trust to Gries, Angela and Gries, Joseph L.; LT 1 STR 6-34-23 /E/Nw AC 32 FF Less West 32 Acres LT 1 STR 6-34-23 /W/Ne FF Less Lying North+ East Of Hwy O Subject To Easement Across North 50'.
Welch, Jerry L. and Welch, Peggy L. to Trego, Darryl and Trego, Krista; LT 1 BL 17 Flemington Original FF + Part Rrrow LT 2 BL 17 Flemington Original FF + Part Rrrow LT 7 BL 17 Flemington Original FF + Part Rrrow LT 8 BL 17 Flemington Original FF + Part Rrrow LT 9 BL 17 Flemington Original FF + Part Rrrow LT 10 BL 17 Flemington Original FF + Part Rrrow.
Arnold, Bill and Arnold, Marion to Blair, Mary; LT 21 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Kirksey, Jerry M. Jay Trust and Kirksey, Mary Kathryn Trust and Kirksey, Jay Trust to Rideout, Anthony and Rideout, Cassidy; STR 4-33-22 /N/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/60 FF Tract A-Beg At Ne Corner.
Jones, Steven L. to Mallett, Justin and Mallett, Katelyn; STR 29-34-23 E/Sw/Nw FF S 1/2 Of E1/2 Of E1/2 Swnw STR 29-34-23 E/Sw/Nw FF East 15' Of N1/2 Of E1/2 Of E1/2 Swnw.
Martinez, Thomas to Hancock, Prentice and Hancock, Rebecca; LT 6 Cherry Blossom Hills 26-34-23 PB7/109.
McCurry, Daniel J. and McCurry, Teresa A. to McCurry, David S. and McCurry, Sheryl L.; STR 7-32-23 //Nw STR 7-32-23 /W/Ne FF Lying South Of Road 505 STR 7-32-23 /W/Se STR 7-32-23 //Sw.
Gann, Richard Todd and Gann, Shazia to Fielding, Christopher C. and Fielding, Tami J.; STR 7-35-22 //Sw AC 5 FF Parcel 13 Unplatted Our Country Estates Beg At Nw Corner.
L L & L Real Estate Holdings LLC to Moore, Tommy L. and Moore, Melissa; LT 14 Karlin Acres 4th Addition Replat PB9/131.
Case, Jeffrey P. Trustee and Case, Alberta A. Trustee and Case Investments Three LLC to Zajcew, Brigitta M. and Carrillo, Juan; LT 7 Oak Shadows 3-34-21 PB6/82.
Zook, Judy and Mullins, Judy and Zook, Brian to Zook, Brian and Zook, Judy; LT 7 About U 2-32-23 PB7/182.
Vanholt, Anthony O. II and Vanholt, Stormy McMillian and McMillian Vanholt, Stormy to Filson, Betty; LT 7 Karlin Acres 4th Addition Replat Of Lot 7 PB9/152.
Spicher, Merle R. Trust to Blosser, Aquilla and Blosser, Elida Mary; STR 35-34-21 /W/W SUR BK/PG: CS16/13 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Nw.
Blosser, Aquilla and Blosser, Elida Mary to Swartzentruber, Darrel and Swartzentruber, Catherine; STR 35-34-21 /W/W SUR BK/PG: CS16/13 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Nw.
Myers, Daryl Lynn to Sikes, Curtis and Sikes, Kelley; STR 25-32-23 /W/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner-Tract 1 RS4/394-Less Tract Described.
BBB Trust and Breshears, Charles Allen Trustee to Drake, Gary A. and Drake, Janet; STR 29-34-21 /Sw/Nw FF Less Beg At Intersection Of West Line Swnw + Center Of East 415 Road.
Blake, John and Blake, Sandra to Bradford, Krista Rachell; LT 5 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF South ½.
DCBC LLC to SB Waterworks LLC; STR 1-33-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: PB10/20 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Tract 1B CS14/379.
Blake, John R. Trust and Blake, Sandra Kay Trust to Kanna, Daniel Anthony; STR 31-34-22 /Nw/Sw FF Beg 2739' North Of Sw Corner-410' X 782'.
Painter, Wendell and Painter, Beth Ann to Bearden, Rebecca and Sachs, Lynn; LT 8 Rocky Top 23-32-23 PB8/164 LT 9 Rocky Top 23-32-23 PB8/164 LT 10 Rocky Top 23-32-23 PB8/164.
