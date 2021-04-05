CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Charles M. Roach, born 1999, Flemington; class E felony domestic assault — third degree; summons issued; due in court April 7.
Jacob M. Coleman, born 1995, Excelsior Springs; class D stealing — motor vehicle, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $35,000 bond; due in court April 5.
Clayton R. Jensen, born 1984, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court April 21.
Christopher Joe Hankins, born 1971, Halfway; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court April 14.
Ashley D. Krohne, born 1988, Blue Springs; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court April 21.
Donte Allen Keigan Edington, born 1998, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $100 bond plus conditions; due in court April 7.
Shawn Mayberry, born 1995, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree, class C felony stealing — $25,000 or more; warrant served; $25,000 bond plus conditions; due in court April 7.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA vs. Kristi Darnell; suit on account.
Christina M. Harris vs. Randy Rosa et al; unlawful detainer.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ed Mitchell; suit on account.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Bryant, Thrasher and Bryant, Bailey to Babb, Jimmy Lee and Babb, Anjeanette; STR 21-34-24 E/Sw/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner Of East Quarter.
Moon Valley Farm LP to Gettle, Diane Marie and Gettle, Charles and Gettle, Brandon and Gettle, Ryan; STR 3-31-21 /Nw/Ne FF Beg 12 Chains East Of Nw Corner.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Thomlinson, Gerald W. and Thomlinson, Bonnie I.; LT 6 Karlin Acres North Phase One 25-33-23 PB9/174.
Leinbach, Amos M. and Zimmerman, Reuben Z. and Zimmerman, Nora M. and Reiff, John M. and Reiff, Anna Mary and Shirk, Alvin K. and Shirk, Rachel K. to Hurst, Amos N. and Hurst, Annetta M.; STR 11-35-23 /Ne/Ne STR 11-35-23 N/Se/Ne.
Conner, Lena to Conner, John; LT B Templeton Addition PB2/26 FF Subject To Easement 283/449 LT 24 Templeton Addition PB2/26 FF Subject To Easement 283/449.
Fondren, William III and Fondren, Melanie to Coffin, Tyler and Slack, Tiffany; LT 7 BL 3 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 8 BL 3 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
Koch, Douglas E. and Koch, Jodi L. to Tenorio, Fidel and Tenorio, Sherri; STR 21-35-21 /Nw/Ne FF Less North 15 Acres W/Easement STR 21-35-21 /Sw/Ne FF Easement North 40' + West 20' STR 21-35-21 /Se/Nw FF Easement East 20'.
Light, Shirley G. and Light, Bess Marie and Mays, Bess Marie and Mays, Roger to Buckner, Albert W. and Buckner, Karen A.; STR 10-35-24 /Ne/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner 225' X 800'.
Noblitt, Scott and Noblitt, Lisa to Noblitt, Lovell Scott and Noblitt, Lisa; LT 2 Schafer Subdivision 4-33-23 PB9/46.
BMT Investments LLC to Harris, Jeremiah and Prell, Ashley; LT 14 BL 9 Fair Play Original FF25' Off South End W/Easement 290/9 LT 15 BL 9 Fair Play Original FF25' Off South End W/Easement 290/9 LT 14 BL 9 Fair Play Original FF11" Off South Side Of Described Beg25' North Of Se Corner LT 14 BL 9 Fair Play Original FF Beg25' North Of Se Corner Less 11" Off South Side.
Lenz, Dawn Michelle to Tank REI LLC; BL 12 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Nw Corner 85' X 135'.
Dunivan, Patrick and Dunivan, Nancy to Weaver, William and Weaver, Judy; STR 10-35-24 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/61 FF Beg From Se Corner.
Weaver, William and Weaver, Judy to Dunivan, Patrick and Dunivan, Nancy; STR 10-35-24 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/61 FF Beg From Se Corner.
Wilkins, Rex Lyn and Wilkins, Olinda Zoe to Wilkins, Jay and Wilkins, Tresa; STR 24-32-24 /Se/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner Of East 10 Acres.
DeShazo, Aaron T and DeShazo, Ashley K. to Urruchua, Yvonne; Lt 10 BL 2 Steward Heights 2-33-23 PB1/1 FF East 60'.
Wohnoutka, Daniel P. Trust and Wohnoutka, Kathryn D. Trust to Foxfield LC; LT 1 Springcrest 14-33-23 PB9/103 LT 2 Springcrest 14-33-23 PB9/103 LT 3 Springcrest 14-33-23 PB9/103 LT 4 Springcrest 14-33-23 PB9/103 Lt 5 Springcrest 14-33-23 PB9/103 LT 6 Springcrest 14-33-23 PB9/103.
Ten Point Resort LLC to Neuman, Clifford and Neuman, Cristy; LT 1 BL 8 Fair Play Original FF West 25’ LT2 BL 8 Fair Play Original FF West 25’ LT 3 BL 8 Fair Play Original FF West 25’ LT 4 BL 8 Fair Play Original FF West 25’ LT 5 BL 8 Fair Play Original FF West 25’ LT 6 BL 8 Fair Play Original FF West 25’.
Stutenkemper, Devon and Stutenkemper, Courtney to Andrew John Routh; STR 10-33-22 /Nw/Nw FF Beg On North Line.
Hutson, Thomas E. and Hutson, Melody L. to Essig, Ralph E. and Essig, Kathy; STR 10-35-21 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Lovett, Bobby and Lovett, Angela to Lukens, Rosemary C.; LT 17 Lakewood Hills Final 2nd Partial Replat PB8/35.
Presley, Connie and Herbert, Phyllis to Elliot, Stephanie and Blazer, Zachary; STR 23-33-23 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS5/55 FF Tract A-Beg At Sw Corner W/easement STR 23-33-23 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS5/55 FF Tract B-Beg At Sw Corner w/easement.
Maria V. Gonzalez and Rafael A. Gonzalez to Randall Swartzentruber; STR 1-33-22 /E/Se SUR BK/PG: CS11/283 FF Tract 2-Beg At Se Corner Of West 813.67’ Lying North Of Hwy.
L & S Homes Of Bolivar LLC to Sprague, Eddie L. and Sprague, Caitlin; LT 3 Williams Place 2-33-23 PB6/37.
Shelenhamer Construction LLC to Pinecone Development LLC; LT 15 Stonebridge Estates Phase 3 12-33-23 PB9/44.
Keys, Michael D. and Keys, Brenda K. to Casey, Jermaine and Casey, Meredith; LT 1 Turkey Creek Estates 31-33-24 PB5/24.
Roark, Jason Michael and Roark, Rachel to Hall, Kasey and Hall, Abigayle; STR 15-33-22 E/Sw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
3L Investments LLC to Roberts, Jacob and Roberts, Emily; LT 27 Parkside Estates 9-35-24 PB3/12 LT28 Parkside Estates 9-35-24 PB3/12; LT 29 Parkside Estates 9-35-24 PB3/12 STR 9-35-24 /Ne/Se AC 6 FF 6 Acres Beg At Sw Corner 24 Rods x 40 Rods.
Ankrom & Ankrom Properties LLC to Cline, Seth H. and Geier, Elizabeth A.; LT 11 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF Beg On West Line Of Lot 12 75’ North Of Sw Corner LT 12 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF Beg On West Line of Lot 12 75’ North Of Sw Corner LT 11 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF North 19’ LT12 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF North 19’.
DCBC LLC to Zendeli, Leutrime; LT 4 Walnut Ridge Estates 1-33-23 PB8/53.
WH & F LLC to Jones, Kenneth A. and Jones, Dianna S.; LT 110 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, March 23
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 37
John Jones Jr., 47, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Eric McCullough, 37, of Sullivan was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, and resisting arrest.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violating parole, possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Wednesday, March 24
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
Tanner Good, 24, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register a vehicle.
Madison Harris, 23, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Hannah Collins, 29, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, failure to register a vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, operating a vehicle without a license and possession of paraphernalia.
A 21-year-old Flemington man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Thursday, March 25
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
Chelsey Usher, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Brandy Thomas, 41, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and violating an order of protection.
Cameron Redburn, 41, of Mason was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to pay child support, no insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance, stealing and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, March 26
Jacob Coleman, 25, of Excelsior Springs was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest and stealing.
Jacob Kelly, 32, was arrested on a warrant for delivering marijuana and a seat belt violating.
Javier Moreno, 28, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance and possession of marijuana.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Feb. 8
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The January 2021 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county road conditions. Crites, Hancock, Legan and Robertson met with Kelly Bouling and viewed South 145th and East 470th roads.
The January 2021 collector’s turnover was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips visited with the commission in general discussion.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on county road conditions. Crites and Legan viewed South 150th and East 425th roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.