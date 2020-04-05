Public record for Saturday, April 4

CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
David Wayne Redfearn, born 1961, Bolivar; class D felony tampering with a victim of a felony, class E felony first-degree stalking — first offense; warrant served; $75,000 bond plus conditions; due in court April 15.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Jessica Rey et al; promissory note.
Alex L. Neal vs. Missouri Highway Patrol CJIS Division et al; expunge records.
Barn Lease Corporation of America vs. Robert Brough et al; replevin.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Alex S. Collier and Ciara M. Collier.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Saad Suliman A. Alanashwan, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Emilie Ann Bales, Harrisonville; defective equipment; $128; no seat belt; $10.
Travis Ray Berry, Arkadelphia, Arkansas; speeding; $101.
Grant Eldon Blosser, Halfway; speeding; $156.
Tiffany Lee Bork, Springfield; no insurance; $61.
Dustin Robert Coffin, Bolivar; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.
Jeffrey D. Cousins, Spokane, Washington; no seat belt; $10.
Timothy George Crenshaw, Bolivar; failure to stop at stop sign; $61.
Madison Denise Day, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Bekenson Fortune, Lincoln, Nebraska; defective equipment; $328.
Tyler James Harrald, Pleasant Hill; defective equipment; $278.
Jennifer Rena Hopkins, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Matthew Lee Ingram, Hensley, Arkansas; failure to proceed with caution at yellow signal; $61.
Svetlana Sergeevna Ivanova, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Todd A. Jansen, Branson; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Ripley Uriah Jantz, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Quincy Jones, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148.
Justin Paul Kropf, Buffalo; speeding; $101.
Amanda Dee Long, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $41; failure to display plates; $51.
Tyler Leslie Lumley, Elkland; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Corbin Reese Mathis, Kearney; defective equipment; $278.
C’Tara Christine Mattox, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Paige Marie Moore, Lake Winnebago; speeding; $101.
Jennifer Kristin Penegar, Basehor, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Anthony Edward Pina, Humansville; defective equipment; $148.
Kayla Ruth Rash, Kansas City; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Rielly R. Rettele, Omaha, Nebraska; driving without a valid license; $41; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Linda Lee Rifenbark, Ozark; speeding; $61.
Ariselis Sanchez, Springfield; defective equipment; $228.
Jordan Ian Sepulveda, Clinton; speeding; $101.
John Robert Shaver, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Sylvia B. Stevens, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Daniel Frank Summa, Fair Grove; no seat belt; $10.
Joshua James Taylor, Pleasant Hill; no seat belt; $10.
Sharon C. Thomas, Long Lane; no seat belt; $10.
Nickolas Joseph Thurmond, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $61.
Lilli Ellen White, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Raymond Everett Winfrey, Humansville; defective equipment; $173.
Daniel Perry Whitham, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Kaitlyn Jo Wolter, Mountain Grove; defective equipment; $328.
John E. Wynne III, Barrington, Illinois; speeding; $101.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, March 26
No reports released.
Friday, March 27
No reports released.
Saturday, March 28
No reports released.
Sunday, March 30
No reports released.
Monday, March 31
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 33
• David Redfearn, 58, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating an order of protection, tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution and stalking.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 123 for shots heard.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of South Springfield Avenue for a threat.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 560th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 246th Road for a 911 hang up.
